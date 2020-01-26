Overwhelmed with infinite gratitude: Adnan Sami on receiving Padma Shri Award

Bollywood's one of the most popular singers Adnan Sami is overwhelmed and happy for all the right reasons.

Adnan has been selected among the 118 awardees for the prestigious Padma Shri Award, India's fourth-highest civilian award for excellence in the field of performing arts. Needless to say, the singer has been over the moon and quite happy and proud of his achievement and primarily his work getting some recognition.

Adnan recently took it to Twitter to express his contentment over the news and wrote that he is overwhelmed with infinite gratitude. He wrote, "The greatest moment for any Artiste is to be appreciated & recognised by his/her government. I am overwhelmed with infinite gratitude for being honoured with the ‘Padma Shri’ by the Government of India. It has been a 34 years musical journey. ‘Bohot Shukriya’!! #PadmaAwards." For the unversed, Adnan was born to Pakistani parents in the UK, and was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer had requested for Indian citizenship to the Ministry of Home Affairs in 2015 on humanitarian grounds after Pakistani passport expired and was not renewed by Pakistan's government.

Apart from Adnan, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, and Suresh Wadhkar all received the Padma Shri honour. Sharing a video about the same, Kangana said, "I'm humbled and I’m honoured. I thank my country for this recognition and I dedicate this to every woman who dares to dream. To every daughter... to every mother... and to the dreams of women who will shape the future of our country."