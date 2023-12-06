This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

The trailer of this film featuring a superstar crossed 100 million views in 24 hours, a first for a Hindi film.

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was released yesterday (December 5) and it broke new ground in terms of viewership and craze. While several film railers have crossed 100 million views in the first 24 hours, none had done so in a single language. That is something Dunki managed to do, breaking records much before the release.

Dubbed Dunki Drop 4, the video unit took the audience on a whirlwind roller-coaster ride with colorful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Going Lutt-Putt over this endless love! Thank you for all the support that made #DunkiDrop4 create history! #DunkiDrop4 Out Now!https://t.co/vN8JhXl3Sj#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023. pic.twitter.com/VvCvgDPovl — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) December 6, 2023

Rajkumar Hirani’s heartwarming moments with SRK’s lovable charm are starting to spread its magic as the Dunki trailer has earned 103 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours, this is the highest ever for a single language film. Interestingly, Shah Rukh has broken his own record again. Dunki trailer has surpassed the trailer of his previous release Jawan.

The video offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, presenting a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories and provides both hilarious and heartwarming answers, evoking a myriad of emotions.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.