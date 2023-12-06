Headlines

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

DNA TV Show: How DMK MP's comments on BJP winning elections in north states spark row

Former South Africa skipper hints at return to international cricket for T20 World Cup 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata flags fake video of his interview recommending investments

‘A good Indian team, but…:’ Jacques Kallis warns Rohit Sharma-led side ahead of South Africa tour

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bowlers with hat-trick in IPL history

7 natural ways to lower cholesterol without medication

Best WWE pay-per-views of 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

Bigg Boss' Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana split for religious reasons after 4 years together: 'Sacrificing our love for...'

Animal actress Saloni Batra admits Ranbir Kapoor's character is toxic: 'As a woman, I would be...' | Exclusive

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This is the only Bollywood film whose trailer got 100 million views in 24 hours, not Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Animal

The trailer of this film featuring a superstar crossed 100 million views in 24 hours, a first for a Hindi film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki was released yesterday (December 5) and it broke new ground in terms of viewership and craze. While several film railers have crossed 100 million views in the first 24 hours, none had done so in a single language. That is something Dunki managed to do, breaking records much before the release.

Dubbed Dunki Drop 4, the video unit took the audience on a whirlwind roller-coaster ride with colorful characters portrayed by an exceptionally talented ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Rajkumar Hirani’s heartwarming moments with SRK’s lovable charm are starting to spread its magic as the Dunki trailer has earned 103 million views across all platforms within just 24 hours, this is the highest ever for a single language film. Interestingly, Shah Rukh has broken his own record again. Dunki trailer has surpassed the trailer of his previous release Jawan.

The video offered a glimpse into the captivating and engaging world crafted by Rajkumar Hirani, presenting a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. Drawing inspiration from real-life experiences, Dunki is a saga of love and friendship that weaves together wildly disparate stories and provides both hilarious and heartwarming answers, evoking a myriad of emotions.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 21.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Indian woman who is featured on Forbes Most Powerful Women List, she once led Rs 41075 crore govt company

Cyclone Michaung: Landfall likely today, Andhra Pradesh on high alert

Meet man who failed Class 12, began career with Rs 11000 salary, now owns 3 companies

Watch: KL Rahul sweats hard in gym ahead of India vs South Africa series

Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2’s first Monday hauls despite drop

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE