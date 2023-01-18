'Once a king..always a king': Shah Rukh Khan dances to Arabic version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan in Dubai, fans react

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan 3

Shah Rukh Khan isn't leaving any stone unturned in promoting his upcoming actioner Pathaan. From showcasing the trailer in Burj Khalifa to dancing on Jhoome Jo Pathaan, fans are in awe of Khan's timeless charm. Recently, the team visited Abu Dhabi for Pathaan and conducted a grand event with the showcase of the trailer on the world's largest building.

After the trailer, Shah Rukh entertained his international fans by performing live on the Arabic version of Jhoome Jo Pathaan. SRK's performance met with loud cheers and hooting. The audience was in awe of the actor.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans of the actor praised his ever-charming persona, and the zeal he posses. A user wrote, "King Khan SWAGS at #BurjKhalifa." Another user added, "Jo khushi desh ke kuchh bad thoughts ke logo ke waja se adhura thi wo burj khalifa na pura kr di..love you #sharukhkhan." A fan hailed him as, "King." One of his fan wrote, "Once a king...always a king."

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback vehicle is barely a week away from release in theatres. The film’s advance booking sales began in select overseas markets as early as last month. However, there was no news about when the sale would begin back home. But now Yash Raj Films have revealed when avance booking for Pathaan will open in India.

As per an official statement from the studio, YRF will open the advance booking for Pathaan on Jan 20, five full days before the film’s release. The studio says the strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets of this big ticket Hindi tentpole movie.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John and is one of the most awaited Indian film releases this year. The film is rumoured to have cameos from Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.