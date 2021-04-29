On Irrfan Khan's death anniversary, son Babil Khan remembers his 'greatest best friend, companion'

On the occasion of actor Irrfan Khan's first death anniversary, his elder son Babil Khan, who is an active social media user, took to his Instagram handle to remember his 'greatest best friend, companion, brother and father.'

While expressing how much he misses his dad, Babil mentioned no one ever be able to replace him and the legacy that there is, has been concluded by his 'Baba' himself.

Sharing a throwback picture in which Irrfan can be seen building his own table, Babil wrote, "Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him. Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life. I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries) (sic)."

In another post, Babil shared a hand-written note by his late father dated June 25, 2018. It was the time when Irrfan was undergoing treatment in London.

The note read, "The most amazing period of life in London June 25, 2018. The period of realisation of inner mechanism and the experience of magic which lays on the other sideof the conditioned mind. The world of sensations and clear unburdened mind."

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after a two-year-long battle with a neuroendocrine tumour. In his career spanning three decades, Irrfan not only left an imprint in Bollywood but Hollywood as well.

He was last seen in 'Angrezi Medium' co-starring Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapor Khan that released on March 13, 2020. However, his last film 'Song of the Scorpions' will be releasing in cinemas as a tribute to the late actor. The date of the release is yet to be announced.