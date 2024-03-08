Not Vijay Sethupathi, but this star kid is likely to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

According to reports, this star kid is likely to play Vibhishan in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie Ramayana. Earlier, it was said that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the role of Vibhishan in the movie, however, if the reports are to be believed, a star kid is likely to play the role now.

The star kid who is likely to play the role of Vibhishan in Ramayana, recently impressed everyone with his performance as a cop in one of the web series. He is none other than Harman Baweja.

According to a report in Etimes, Harman Baweja is likely to play Vibhishan, the younger brother of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, however, there hasn't been any official confirmation yet. Harman made a smashing comeback in 2023 with Hansal Mehta's show Scoop, in which he played the role of JCP Harshavardhan Shroff, a character based on the police officer Himanshu Roy.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is set to be a trilogy delving deep into the life of Lord Ram and his unwavering commitment to righteousness. According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor has been roped in for the role of Lord Ram in the movie, South actress Sai Pallavi has been roped in for the role of Sita and Yash has been roped in for the role of Ravana. The film will go on floors this year.

Meanwhile, Harman Baweja also has Hansal Mehta’s Captain India in the pipeline which also stars Kartik Aaryan. Talking about the same, Hansal Mehta said, “Captain India,’ which is inspired by true events, will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands.”

Talking about Captain India, Harman Baweja said, "Captain India’ is the kind of film that strikes the perfect balance of an inspiring human story and an exhilarating cinematic experience, I’m excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan."