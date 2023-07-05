Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Not Shah Rukh Khan but these Bollywood stars to have cameo in Karan Johar’s film

Not Shah Rukh Khan but these Bollywood stars to have cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker recently unveiled the trailer of the movie which made fans and celebs go gaga over it. Fans also spotted Ananya Panday grooving to a song with Ranveer Singh in the movie. Well, if reports are to be believed, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan will also be seen making a special appearance in the movie.

According to a report from Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development told the portal that along with Ananya Panday, Varun, Janhvi, and Sara will also have a cameo in Karan Johar’s film. The source said, “Varun Dhawan has a small cameo in a Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song, along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday. Varun had come to the sets to meet Karan and since they were anyway filming that song, he asked him to do the step. Varun, Ananya, Janhvi, and Sara, are featured in the same song, which is the introduction track of Ranveer Singh’s character.”

The trailer of the movie looked promising packed with comedy, drama, and romance. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie stars Ranveer Singh as Rocky and Alia Bhatt as Rani. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The romantic drama film is set to release in theatres on July 28.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen with each other in their upcoming movie Bawaal. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is slated to stream on an OTT Platform from July 21. Other than this, Janhvi Kapoor also has Jr NTR’s Devara in the pipeline which marks her South debut. Sara Ali Khan on the other hand will be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal.

