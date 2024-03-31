Twitter
Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Bollywood

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor; this actor has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor

Shah Rukh Khan has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, a record total of eight times out of the 28 nominations he has received in his career till now.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 04:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Filmfare Awards are one of the most popular and respected honours in the Hindi film industry. From starting with just five categories in its first ceremony in 1954, the 69th edition of the ceremony in 2024 saw awards being presented in 30 different categories. The Filmfare Award for Best Actor has been constant since the first edition.

The actor, who has won most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, is none other than the superstar Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan has won the Filmfare black lady statuettes for Best Actor eight times in his career till now, out of the 28 nominations he has received. SRK has been honoured for his incredible performances in Baazigar (1993), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Devdas (2002), Swades (2004), Chak De! India (2007), and My Name Is Khan (2010).

Shah Rukh shares this record with the legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who also has been awarded Filmfare Award for Best Actor eight times. Dilip Kumar won the award for his amazing performances in Daag (1952), Azaad (1955), Devdas (1955), Naya Daur (1957), Kohinoor (1960), Leader (1964), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), and Shakti (1982), out of the 19 nominations he received in his career. As Shah Rukh is still counted among the best Bollywood actors, he should surpass Dilip Kumar to emerge as the sole actror with most Filmfare Awards for Best Actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK hasn't yet announced his next film after his memorable comeback last year with blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, and the hit Dunki. It is rumoured that the actor will be seen next in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King in which she will share screen space with her daughter Suhana Khan. Shah Rukh also has Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs Pathaan, the next films in the YRF Spy Universe, in his pipeline.

READ | Made in Rs 32 crore, this film grossed Rs 440 crore worldwide, was rejected by star kid, its climax shocked everyone

