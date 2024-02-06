This actress worked at hookah bar, was bullied on set, directors laughed at her, now earns Rs 2 crore for 5-minute cameo

Nora Fatehi, who started her career with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans in 2014, worked at a hookah bar during her struggle days.

The Dilbar star Nora Fatehi, who is one of the best dancers in the country, in one of her interviews, shared an experience where the casting director told her to return to her home country, unaware that she is a Moroccan raised in Canada.

Nora, who started her career with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans in 2014, is one of the top names in the industry. However, her journey from being bullied by directors to becoming charged around Rs 2 crore per song, has never been easy. Earlier, while talking to News 18, she revealed how she was insulted for not knowing Hindi.

She said, "Auditions were really traumatic because I was just learning Hindi, and I would make a fool out of myself. People were unforgiving; they would laugh in my face. I would sit in the rickshaw and I would be howling, and the driver would be like ‘are you okay?’ I remember one casting director, she just ripped me apart. She told me ‘why are you even here?’ And I was like ‘Because I wanna make it, you know. I have a dream. I want to be a performer; I want to entertain people, added Fatehi.”

Nora mentioned that the director said, "‘No, no, no, go back to your country. We already have people like you, go back.’" She further added, " And it hurt me, because we, and by we I mean the Moroccan people, we grew up watching Hindi cinema. We idolise it. Arab people are crazy about Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit ma’am; they are obsessed with them, said the 31-years-old actor.”

Earlier, while speaking to BBC Asian Network, the Dilbar girl revled doung odd jobs to fulfill her basic needs. She said that also worked at a Hookah bar during her struggle days. Nora said, “Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I wouldn’t go out and socialise and party like all the other girls did and have a boyfriend. I’d lock myself in a room every day, learn the language, watch TV and practice in my room. I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif?.”

Discussing her experience working in a hookah bar, the actor-dancer shared that she honed her dancing skills while on the job. "It’s a thing. You just pick up a shisha, just like, ‘Here’s your shisha, how is it? Yes!’ It’s not a ‘Oh, you need me. Alright cool, I’m here'," explained Nora.