Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express: 'We need more writers who write funny women' | Exclusive

Nora Fatehi talks about doing comedy in Madgaon Express and needing more funny female characters in the genre

Nora Fatehi has made a name for herself as a wonderful dancer in the Hindi film industry. Over the years, with her acting roles, the actress has also tried to change her image and prove her acting chops as well. Now, with Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut Madgaon Express, she is adding a new feather to her hat – doing comedy. In a candid chat with DNA, the actress opens up on her comic timing and why comedy needs more female characters.

Madgaon Express is a heist comedy about a Goa trip gone wrong and also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. Nora calls her character ‘just one of the boys’ in the film, saying that she was glad the script allowed her to explore her comic side. She says, “I have always wanted to do comedy, which is why I really wanted to be a part of this film. Prior to this, I was really tapping into my comedy side with just social media with skits and other stuff on YouTube and Instagram. But when Kunal saw that funny side of me and liked it, I was really excited because I wanted to explore that genre.”

And Nora says doing Madgaon Express has not satiated that urge even a bit. “I still want to explore that genre,” she says, adding, “We just need more writers who can write about female characters in a more funny manner, where we actually have substance and something to do. We need stories where we (women) land the jokes too. I think we are getting there.”

Madgaon Express released on March 22, opening to positive reviews from the critics and audiences, with particular praise for Nora’s performance as well. The positive word of mouth saw the film register a jump in box office collections as well, doubling its haul on its second day. The film is currently running in theatres.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.