Bollywood

Madgaon Express box office collection day 2: Kunal Kemmu directorial sees 100% growth backed by strong word of mouth

Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary, has doubled its earnings on Saturday

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 11:39 PM IST

Madgaon Express is directed by Kunal Kemmu
Madgaon Express, Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, has rebounded strongly after a lacklustre opening day at the box office. The buddy comedy, which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary, saw a near 100% growth on Saturday after strong positive word of mouth, led by unanimously positive reviews from critics and viewers.

Sacnilk reported that Madgaon Express earned Rs 3 crore net on Saturday, a 100% jump from its Rs 1.50-crore opening day. This has taken its two-day total to Rs 4.5 crore. The film now has a good chance of salvaging its collections given that it can grow further on Sunday. Then the fact that Monday is a national holiday for Holi will also give the makers some hope for the film to touch double figure in net collection by day 4. A good jump on Sunday may enable the film to do that on Sunday itself.

Madgaon Express, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles, is the story of three friends who finally get to experience their Goa trip together in their 30s. However, they end up biting more than they can chew as they find themselves embroiled in a world of crime, and chaos ensues.

The film has earned praise for its rib-tickling comedy, crisp writing, and the performances of the lead cast, particularly Pratik Gandhi. Madgaon Express has anyway beaten the other release of the week – Randeep Hooda’s VD Savarkar biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which has earned Rs 3.3 crore in its first two days. Madgaon Express is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

