Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in white bodycon dress at IFFA 2023, fans say 'jal pari lag rhi hai'

Nora Fatehi looks beautiful in a white bodycon dress at IFFA 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in white bodycon dress at IFFA 2023, fans say 'jal pari lag rhi hai'
Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses in India, raised the temperature when she opted for a white bodycon dress. She was seen posing for the cameras and interacting with the media.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Nora Fatehi in her white supremacy!! Joins the iifa awards looking chic and elegant!!” Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “She is so beautiful.” The second one said, “Aise hi Garmi k mare pareshan h aur Garmi nehi chahiye humko (We are worried about this heat and we don't want heat).”

The third one said, “kaatil hasina lag rahi ho bae.”  The fourth one said, “she looks super hot.” Earlier, Nora was seen gracing an award function. However, netizens were not impressed by her choice of dress and trolled the actress. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora Fatehi gracing the Style Icon Awards. The actress and dancer was seen wearing a floor-length white bodycon gown and carrying a puffer shrug along with it. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and nude makeup. She also carried a silver clutch along with her.

Nora Fatehi’s look initiated trolling. Netizens were seen making fun of her dress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Ma’am please give my pillows back, I want to sleep.” Another comment read, “She is suffering from fever, the doctor told her to carry a blanket along with her all the time. Get well soon Nora.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a special dance number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100%. Along with Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan's directorial will also stars Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in lead roles. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sunny Leone surprises fans as she drops beautiful pictures in red embroidered lehenga, see viral photos
Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER Arts result DECLARED, know how to check online
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.