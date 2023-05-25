Nora Fatehi looks sizzling hot in white bodycon dress at IFFA 2023, fans say 'jal pari lag rhi hai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Nora Fatehi, who is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses in India, raised the temperature when she opted for a white bodycon dress. She was seen posing for the cameras and interacting with the media.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Nora Fatehi in her white supremacy!! Joins the iifa awards looking chic and elegant!!” Netizens reacted to the video, one of them wrote, “She is so beautiful.” The second one said, “Aise hi Garmi k mare pareshan h aur Garmi nehi chahiye humko (We are worried about this heat and we don't want heat).”

The third one said, “kaatil hasina lag rahi ho bae.” The fourth one said, “she looks super hot.” Earlier, Nora was seen gracing an award function. However, netizens were not impressed by her choice of dress and trolled the actress. Viral Bhayani shared a video of Nora Fatehi gracing the Style Icon Awards. The actress and dancer was seen wearing a floor-length white bodycon gown and carrying a puffer shrug along with it. The actress completed her look with a messy bun hairstyle and nude makeup. She also carried a silver clutch along with her.

Nora Fatehi’s look initiated trolling. Netizens were seen making fun of her dress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “Ma’am please give my pillows back, I want to sleep.” Another comment read, “She is suffering from fever, the doctor told her to carry a blanket along with her all the time. Get well soon Nora.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in a special dance number in Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer Thank God. The actress will be next seen in the movie 100%. Along with Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan's directorial will also stars Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Reteish Deshmukh in lead roles.