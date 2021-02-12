Nick Jonas asks Priyanka Chopra for signed copy of 'Unfinished', here's how she reacted

Global icon Priyanka Chopra who recently turned author after her much-awaited memoir 'Unfinished' released on February 9, has been grabbing headlines and garnering praise for addressing some of the most controversial issues that cropped up during the last 20 years of her career and opening up about the showbiz world in her book.

And while Priyanka has been busy promoting her book through virtual interviews and Instagram live sessions, supporting her all through it is husband Nick Jonas.

So, as a proud husband and a fan of her book, Nick Jonas requested to get a signed copy of the memoir by the author, in a sweet Instagram Story which he posted on Thursday. Priyanka, of course, happily agreed.

Sharing a photo of Nick holding a copy of the book with the words "Lets get it @priyankachopra." and "can you please sign this for me" written beneath it, Priyanka replied on her Instagram Stories: "Hahaha babuuuu! I love you and yes yes yes! @nickjonas."

Soon after, fans on Twitter and Instagram started gushing about PeeCee calling Nick 'Babu'.

"@nickjonas @priyankachopra Gave us some serious BABU GOALS today! #PriyankaChopra #Unfinished Priyanka #nickjonas (sic)."

Priyanka retweet the Twitter user's post and wrote alongside it "What an amazing observation! lol (sic)."

Priyanka's honest take, interesting anecdotes in the form of a collection of stories in the memoir has been winning praise.

Recently, a Zoom TV report reported about an incident the actress spoke about in the book that left a bad taste in her mouth and forced her to quit a film. Earlier, it has been reported that Priyanka has addressed several controversial topics such as 'Plastic Chopra' tag, her botched up nose surgery and more in 'Unfinished'.