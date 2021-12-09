Newlyweds Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's engagement ring details out

Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Thursday began a "new journey together" as they tied the knot at a luxury hotel in Sawai Madhopur in the presence of family and close friends. Wishes for the newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started pouring in as soon as the star couple made their marriage official on social media by sharing some dreamy photos that took social media by storm.

Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky donned an ivory sherwani after his 'sehrabandi', sourced from the same designer.

While the stunning photos of the wedding left Vicky and Katrina's fans in happy tears, one couldn't help but notice the engagement ring on Katrina's ring finger on the left hand.

The new bride was seen flaunting her diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring in one of the photos. As per reports, Katrina was sporting a Tiffany Soleste® engagement ring in Platinum while Vicky had the Tiffany Classic™ wedding band ring in platinum on his ring finger.

While we couldn't get a glimpse of Vicky's band, we sure couldn't get over Katrina's elegant and refreshingly gorgeous diamond and blue sapphire engagement ring.

Take a look here:

Coming back to the wedding, the pre-wedding festivities of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif's special day kick-started on December 7 with 'Mehendi', followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. The couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.