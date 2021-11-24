Netizens troll Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya for THIS reason

The new age of social media comes with pros and cons, especially for those who have a massive fan following. Be it your style statement or your thoughts, it’s very easy for people to troll you for anything in this era of social media.

Every day, Bollywood celebs are being trolled for different reasons. Be it Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, or Sara Ali Khan, people from the film industry are often targeted with cringe remarks. Now Aaradhya Bachchan, who is the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, is being targeted by trolls which is sad.

The 10-year-old kid has been trolled for her walk when she returned to Mumbai with her parents after celebrating her birthday in the Maldives. People started judging Aaradhya for holding her mother Aishwarya’s hand at the airport. Not only this, but they gave their onions about star’s parenting style.

People started commenting on the video that was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. One of them wrote,“Yr iska haath chhordo....hmesha aise pakd k chlti hai Aishwarya jaise ye kho jaaegi,” while another mentioned, “Lady is obsessed with her own child. Let her spread the wings.” One user commented, “What’s wrong with her walk.”

Take a look:

A few days back, Alia Bhatt was trolled when she attended Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's sangeet ceremony. The actress received a lot of flak for her modern-styled lehenga-choli. The netizens, in particular, found the choli difficult to swallow. It was a blouse with an exposed back and across the neckline. A lime-green and pink lehenga was worn by the Brahmastra star. On social media, Alia's photos from Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Sangeet are becoming viral. While many fashionistas praised her style, a large number of netizens mocked her for her pre-wedding outfit at her BFFs'.