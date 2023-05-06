'Neither Salman nor Aamir were in the city to promote film': Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna's failure

Andaz Apna Apna

National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has directed some hard-hitting dramas such as Ghayal, Damini, Ghatak, Lajja and other films. He ventured into the comedy genre and directed Andaz Apna Apna. The Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-starrer has earned a cult status, but at its release, the film tanked at the box office.

In an interview with AajTak, Santoshi discussed the failure of Andaz Apna Apna and revealed that both actors didn't promote the film. He said, "While Andaz Apna Apna was a completely different story in those days. It has more comedy, adventure, and humour than romance. People took the time to understand this film." Rajkumar added that when the film was released 29 years ago, the distributors were also newcomers.

Pointing out the current trends of movie promotions, Rajkumar revealed that both lead actors didn't promote the film, "Neither Salman nor Aamir were in the city to promote the film." The director added that even he was shooting somewhere else. He said that there was no activity related to the film. There was no interaction with the media either. "Whatever was to be done for the publicity of the film, that too could not be done. The distributors were also very angry," the director said.

When asked about the possibility of Andaz Apna Apna's remake, Rajkumar Santoshi stated that whoever will try to remake the movie, will suffer losses. "There is no scope to do anything in its remake. The film looks fresh even today. Whoever tries to make a remake of this evergreen film will drown because it is not possible to make such a film," Santoshi added.

On the work front, Rajkumar Sanotshi directed two films these years, Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh and Bad Boy. With Bad Boy, Rajkumar launched Mithun Chakraborty's younger son, Namashi. However, both films failed at the box office, and as per reports, Nimashi-starrer suffered heavy losses.