Neha Kakkar reacts to being trolled for crying on reality TV shows, says 'I would seem fake..'

Neha Kakkar/Instagram

One of the most well-liked singers in B-Town is Neha Kakkar. Her fans love her and her dance-worthy songs.

She has previously served as a judge on a number of reality competitions, and she will now grace Singer Superstar 2's couch. The singer is renowned for having a highly sensitive side, and she has frequently been seen crying. She recently addressed the subject in an interview with a news portal, saying that not everyone is as sensitive as she is, thus she "can't blame" those who make fun of her.

She told ETimes, "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.".

Viewers usually criticise reality television for heightening the drama by focusing on the competitors' private life. A reality show needs more than just singing and dancing, according to Neha, therefore they also focus on the competitors' and their families' life in order to keep the show engaging.

She thinks that viewers can identify with these individuals and their tales, and that when they highlight a contestant's achievements after great sacrifice, viewers can relate to that because everyone knows someone who has overcome obstacles to reach their goals.

"We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes." added Neha Kakkar.