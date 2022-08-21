Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Neha Kakkar reacts to being trolled for crying on reality TV shows, says 'I would seem fake..'

She has previously served as a judge on a number of reality competitions, and she will now grace Singer Superstar 2's couch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 21, 2022, 07:45 PM IST

Neha Kakkar reacts to being trolled for crying on reality TV shows, says 'I would seem fake..'
Neha Kakkar/Instagram

One of the most well-liked singers in B-Town is Neha Kakkar. Her fans love her and her dance-worthy songs.

She has previously served as a judge on a number of reality competitions, and she will now grace Singer Superstar 2's couch. The singer is renowned for having a highly sensitive side, and she has frequently been seen crying. She recently addressed the subject in an interview with a news portal, saying that not everyone is as sensitive as she is, thus she "can't blame" those who make fun of her.

She told ETimes, "I can’t blame them, there are many people who are not emotional at all! For people who are not emotional, I would seem fake. But people who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me. Today, we don’t see too many people who can feel others’ pain and who want to help them. I have that quality in me and I have no regrets about it.".

Viewers usually criticise reality television for heightening the drama by focusing on the competitors' private life. A reality show needs more than just singing and dancing, according to Neha, therefore they also focus on the competitors' and their families' life in order to keep the show engaging. 

She thinks that viewers can identify with these individuals and their tales, and that when they highlight a contestant's achievements after great sacrifice, viewers can relate to that because everyone knows someone who has overcome obstacles to reach their goals.

"We are just showing on the show what happens in our homes." added Neha Kakkar.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBI issues look out notice against Manish Sisodia amid Delhi liquor policy probe
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.