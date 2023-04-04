'Need someone like him': Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad's heels at NMACC event, fans react

Credit: Saba Azad/Instagram

Recently, Bollywood and Hollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Gigi Hadid, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, and others attended the star-studded NMACC event hosted by the Ambani family in Mumbai.

In one of the viral photos, Hrithik Roshan can be seen holding gf Saba Azad’s heels. Netizens found his gesture very cute and reacted to the pic. One of the social media users wrote, “I need someone like this in my life.” The second one said, “Hrithik single-handedly raising the bar.” The third one said, “The sweet thing is it wasn't PR, he was genuinely holding them for her.” The fourth person commented, “Where can I find a man like him for me.” Another said, “Ye aise ladke Kahan milte Bhai? Ek to HR upar se heels bhi uthaye!?”

Meanwhile, supermodel Gigi Hadid, who also came for the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), is in love with India. She has been talking about the beauty of the country.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and thanked the Ambani family for inviting her to India and making her experience the Indian culture. "Warmest Thanks to the Ambani family for hosting me in Mumbai for the Opening Weekend of @maccindia!It was an honor to be there to witness your family`s vision come to life, in a beautiful world-class Cultural Center to celebrate and cultivate the creatives and heritage of India," she wrote.

She added, "After seeing the opening nights of The Great Indian Musical and India in Fashion exhibit, I learned so much & know this venue will nurture future generations to explore their passions- from dance to design, from music to art. If you have the chance to visit & see these productions - I HIGHLY recommend!!!! Unforgettable first trip to India. Much love." (With inputs from ANI)

