Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals Anurag Kashyap scolded him on first day of Gangs of Wasseypur shoot: 'I couldn't sleep...'

Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Vineet Kumar Singh, Piyush Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia among others, the two-part crime-drama Gangs of Wasseypur is regarded as a cult classic in Indian cinema.

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin, who played Faizal Khan in the films, revealed that the director Anurag Kashyap scolded him on the first day of the shoot. Talking to Mashable India, the actor recalled that he used to sleep as Hollywood legends Robert De Niro or Al Pacino during his training days.

The National Award-winning actor further stated, "I was in that phase for 3-4 months. My teacher would advise me not to do it. On the first day of the shooting of Gangs Of Wasseypur, main pura Al Pacino banke gaya (I went like Al Pacino). I would even speak like him. Anurag (Kashyap) scolded me a lot at night. He told me, 'You're behaving too much like Al Pacino'. So I threw the entire facade away overnight and I couldn't sleep all night. When I went there in the morning the next day, I went purely as Nawaz."

Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival under the Director's Fortnight section as a single film with a total duration of 321 minutes. It was split into two parts in India with Part 1 and Part 2 releasing eleven years back on June 22 and August 8 respectively.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin has starred in three movies this year. First, he was seen in Sudhir Mishra's social drama Afwaah and then in Kushan Nandy's romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra in May. His most recent release has been the romantic comedy, Tiku Weds Sheru. The first two were commercial failures in theatres, while the last one premiered on Prime Video.



