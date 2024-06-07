Twitter
Kitchen Appliances: Storage ideas for your kitchen to make it perfectly organised only on Amazon

Got rid of an unorganised kitchen and a mess of jars everywhere, as we have selected a range of kitchen racks and organiser racks only on Amazon.

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Kitchen Appliances: Storage ideas for your kitchen to make it perfectly organised only on Amazon
Generally, we have a lot of jars and boxes in our kitchen for every other food item and they look so messy and unorganised when not placed in order. For this we have selected some organisers and jar holder racks on Amazon that will make your kitchen systematic.

Cri8hub Stainless Steel Kitchen Rack, Stand, Organizer & Space Saver

BUY NOW

  • Functional & Versatile: The perfect solution for organizing a multitude of items - such as jars, food boxes, bottles, tiffins etc.
  • Smart Storage: Use anywhere you need to keep food, pantry and kitchen items organized; Perfect for organizing pasta, packets, extra supplies of salt, dressing and vinegar, macaroni and cheese boxes, baking supplies, condiments and more.
  • Material: Constructed of durable steel with a gleaming chrome finish, the stylish two-shelf shelving unit offers the best of both rugged reliability and modern appeal!
  • Multipurpose: Can be used for multiple purposes, like storing fruits and vegetables, keeping books, or any other cosmetic items cookware items and house products!
  • 2 Shelves: This trolley has 2 shelves, which makes it large enough to store many things at a time!

Lyrovo Countertop Organizer 

​BUY NOW 

  • Included Components: 2 Tier Shelf, 2 PPE Sheet, Instruction Manual
  • Item Dimensions: 39.62 x 18.42 x 30.48 cms
  • Finish Type: A Powder Coating finish which makes it look a black beauty to be blended with any background
  • Specific Use Of The Product: The 2-shelf shelving unit can be used for your kitchen, office, bathroom, pantry, bedroom, etc. which makes it multipurpose and of versatile use.
  • Special Feature: It makes all items organised easily and makes your kitchen rack smooth and orderly.

Everline 22600 D Series (2-Layer) Microwave Stand

​BUY NOW 

  • Strong Construction & Sturdy Design: A well-engineered metal frame offers stability and load-bearing capacity to this microwave stand. Food, pots and pans, dishes, cups, and other kitchen accessories can be placed on the top tier of this stand. This shelf reduces clutter and adds extra storage space in your kitchen. The compact design occupies a small space in your kitchen, making your messy space clean and tidy.
  • Material: The microwave oven stand is made up of high-quality Pre-Laminated wood material which is very durable and does not damage easily in spite of rough handling. This top is mounted on two legs that are made up of mild steel square pipes.
  • Finish: This microwave oven stand is coated with an electrostatic powder coating that is tested to ensure a rust-free life of the product.
  • Capacity: The bearing capacity of this stand is 35 kg which shows how durable it is.
  • Easy To Assemble: This product is DIY. Minimal assembly required. With the help of clear and well-organized guidelines, the assembly can be finished within minutes. Accessories and tools are well organized and packed for easy reference.

Zollyss Broom Mop Holder Wall Mount 

​BUY NOW 

  • Strong Storage Capacity: The broom holder has 3 Unit Clamps and 4 Utility Hooks, suitable for mop, rake, broom, rag, wet sprayer, snow shovel, etc. Save space and reject disarray
  • Super Carrying Capacity: The broom holder wall mount can bear about 30 LBs. Compared with the plastic broom holder, it's stronger and more durable
  • Easy To Install: The mop holder comes with a super-adhesive 3M tape and screw set. You can choose any way you like to install
  • Widely Use: The mop and broom holder wall mount is waterproof, moisture-proof, and corrosion-resistant, perfect holder for the kitchen, toilet, garage, garden, shed or workshop to organize and store daily tools
  • High-Quality Material: This broom mop wall mount holder is made from premium 304 stainless steel, weatherproof, well made and heavy-duty, rust proof and more sturdy and durable than plastic or wooden ones, built to resist daily scratches, corrosion and tarnishing

