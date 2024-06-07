Meet one of India’s richest man who owns Rs 100000 crore company, sells one of world’s oldest products, net worth is...

In 1966, Vikram Lal joined Eicher India, a company established by his father, which initially focused on manufacturing tractors in partnership with a German counterpart in 1959.

One inspiring success story is of a famous Indian business family -the Lal’s. Headed by Vikram Lal, a titan in India’s business arena, is famous as an experienced entrepreneur who transformed Eicher Motors.

Born in 1942, Vikram Lal pursued mechanical engineering at the Technische Universität Darmstadt in Germany.

Thereafter, Eicher Motors diversified into light commercial vehicles in 1986, marking a crucial moment in its trajectory. Eventually, launching heavy vehicles, carving it’s niche in India’s commercial vehicle market.

One of Eicher Motors’ most renowned contributions is Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest continuously produced motorcycle, appreciated for its timeless look across generations.

Vikram Lal’s wife, Anita Lal, is also a founder of Good Earth, a chain of luxury home and apparel stores renowned for their designs and craftsmanship.

Currently, their daughter, Simran Lal serves as the CEO of Good Earth. Her passion for art and culture is visible in Good Earth’s offerings. Also, she co-founded Nicobar, a lifestyle brand.

The couple’s son, Siddhartha Lal has also played a pivotal role in Eicher Motors’ journey. As the former CEO and current Managing Director, Siddhartha led the revival of Royal Enfield, turning it into a motorcycle giant with sales exceeding 800,000 vehicles in the fiscal year ending March 2023. Beyond Eicher Motors, Siddhartha holds top positions in other group entities, including VE Commercial Vehicles.

Meanwhile, Vikram Lal’s net worth is valued at $8.1B which is Rs 68442 crore, as per Forbes. Currently, Eicher Motors has a market cap of over Rs 100000 crore. He is also among one of the richest people in India in 2024.