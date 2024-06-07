Top Brands on Amazon: Latest trendy Smartwatches just under Rs 1499

Looking for a smartwatch that fits your wrist smoothly under the budget? These are a list of the top four smartwatches with the latest features that will go around your wrist to make you look cool and trendy.

With sleek designs, customisable watch faces, and a bunch of features, smartwatches are no longer just a tech accessory, they have seamlessly integrated into the world of fashion. Ranging from shiny steel bands to smooth rubber straps, smartwatches have a wide variety of fashion styles. Whether you're tracking your fitness goals, staying connected on the go, or simply making a bold fashion statement, these wearable gadgets are a must-have for modern etiquette. Embrace the fusion of technology and fashion with the latest smartwatches that effortlessly elevate your style game.

Let’s have a list of top smartwatches here:

Display - 2.01” Large display, 240*296 pixels resolution with 320 NITS Peak Brightness

Metal Body Design - Up to 7 days of continuous usage and an astounding 15 days of standby time. This remarkable timepiece keeps up with your active lifestyle without missing a beat.

Bluetooth Calling - the watch needs to be charged for 2 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output

Camera Control And Music Control - Effortlessly snap photos and record videos right from your wrist.

120+ Sports Modes - Unlock your athletic potential with the smartwatch's extensive range of 120+ sports modes.

Voice Assistance - Experience the power of voice with the advanced Voice Assistance feature.

Health Suite - Elevate your health and well-being with the complete Health suite.

Smart Notifications - Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and social media alerts right on your wrist, so you never miss an important update.

Ip67 Water Resistant - Dive into the world of adventure without hesitation with the Ninja Call Pro Max smartwatch that comes with IP67 water resistance.

Multiple Watch Faces - Express your personal style and elevate your look. With multiple watch faces to pick from, you have the freedom to customise your timepiece to suit any occasion.

Package Includes - 1 Smartwatch 1 Manual 1 Charging Cable 1 Warranty Card

1.83" Hd Display - The 46.48mm (1.83-inch) HD display makes the display clear and true-to-life, the watch has a 280 NITS Peak Brightness

Battery Backup - Up to 8 days, and up to 5 days on standby

Charging Specs - The watch needs to be charged for 2 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge, the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins

Ai Voice Assistant - With built-in Voice assistant, you can simply speak to the smartwatch & get things done on your command

Bluetooth Calling Watch - Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone.

Supported Applications - Notifications from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), Call Notifications, Health Tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), Sports Tracking & many more

100 Sport Modes - Track every trek you take or every football, cricket kabaddi match you play. With over 100 sports modes Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has you covered.

Fire-Boltt Health Suite - With advanced technology and an HRS chipset the smartwatch can give out near to accurate SpO2 and heart rate readings.

Package Contains - 1 Smartwatch, 1 Manual, 1 Charging Cable, 1 Warranty card

Display - 1.91” UltraVU HD Display, Working Crown and a bright Pixel Resolution

Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Facilities - Superior Connectivity with Advanced Chipset and SingleSync BT Calling with Favourite Contacts storage with the facility of quick replies for Android

Other Features - NitroFast Charging, AI Voice Assistant, Advanced 100+ Cloud Watchfaces, Multisport,

Battery - Up to 5-day battery, IP68 Water Resistance

Also comes With - health monitoring with stress monitor, 24x7 HRM, SPO2 and health tracking

1.96" Tft Display - Immerse yourself in a truly exceptional smartwatch experience with a larger and improved display

7-Day Battery - Stay connected to the world without the need for constant charging

Noisefit App - Take charge of your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app

Features To Love - Advanced Bluetooth calling, powered by Tru SyncTM. Smart DND function that detects your sleep and disables notifications and alerts accordingly. 2.5 D curved display

In The Box - ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch, charger, warranty card, and a user manual

