Top Brands on Amazon: Latest trendy Smartwatches just under Rs 1499

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth increased by Rs 579 crore in just five days due to…

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Latest budget trendy summer shirts on Amazon

Best fat burners for men: What to know before buying

First edition of Ms Senior Pageant India hosted by Peach events captivates audience

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvneshwari's net worth increased by Rs 579 crore in just five days due to…

Best supplements for joint pain: Our experts top pick

Latest budget trendy summer shirts on Amazon

This Rs 2 vegetable can control blood sugar levels, diabetes

Heart health: 8 foods to unclog arteries naturally

10 unsolved scientific mysteries on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

‘Conspiring To Mislead Investors’: BJP Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Congress Over 'Market Scam' Charge

Kulwinder Kaur The CISF Constable Who Allegedly Slapped Kangana Ranaut Suspended

Rahul Gandhi To Give Up Wayanad, Keep Raebareli: Priyanka Gandhi To Make Lok Sabha Debut: Report

Bad Cop trailer: Anurag Kashyap's sinister gangster Kazbe is up against Gulshan Devaiah's twins - cop Karan, thief Arjun

'Just because you tried to...': Kangana Ranaut slams Bollywood for being silent on slap row, deletes post later

Meet Bollywood's first actress to give Rs 500 crore A-rated film, debut was superflop, is now a star, she is..

HomeShop

Shop

Top Brands on Amazon: Latest trendy Smartwatches just under Rs 1499

Looking for a smartwatch that fits your wrist smoothly under the budget? These are a list of the top four smartwatches with the latest features that will go around your wrist to make you look cool and trendy.

Latest News

Kumar Vishnu Kant

Updated : Jun 07, 2024, 04:17 PM IST

Top Brands on Amazon: Latest trendy Smartwatches just under Rs 1499
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With sleek designs, customisable watch faces, and a bunch of features, smartwatches are no longer just a tech accessory, they have seamlessly integrated into the world of fashion. Ranging from shiny steel bands to smooth rubber straps, smartwatches have a wide variety of fashion styles. Whether you're tracking your fitness goals, staying connected on the go, or simply making a bold fashion statement, these wearable gadgets are a must-have for modern etiquette. Embrace the fusion of technology and fashion with the latest smartwatches that effortlessly elevate your style game. 

Let’s have a list of top smartwatches here:

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max 2.01

BUY NOW

  • Display - 2.01” Large display, 240*296 pixels resolution with 320 NITS Peak Brightness
  • Metal Body Design -  Up to 7 days of continuous usage and an astounding 15 days of standby time. This remarkable timepiece keeps up with your active lifestyle without missing a beat.
  • Bluetooth Calling -  the watch needs to be charged for 2 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output
  • Camera Control And Music Control - Effortlessly snap photos and record videos right from your wrist. 
  • 120+ Sports Modes - Unlock your athletic potential with the smartwatch's extensive range of 120+ sports modes. 
  • Voice Assistance - Experience the power of voice with the advanced Voice Assistance feature. 
  • Health Suite - Elevate your health and well-being with the complete Health suite. 
  • Smart Notifications - Receive notifications for calls, messages, emails, and social media alerts right on your wrist, so you never miss an important update.
  • Ip67 Water Resistant - Dive into the world of adventure without hesitation with the Ninja Call Pro Max smartwatch that comes with IP67 water resistance. 
  • Multiple Watch Faces - Express your personal style and elevate your look. With multiple watch faces to pick from, you have the freedom to customise your timepiece to suit any occasion. 
  • Package Includes - 1 Smartwatch 1 Manual 1 Charging Cable 1 Warranty Card

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus 1.83" Smart Watch

​BUY NOW 

  • 1.83" Hd Display - The 46.48mm (1.83-inch) HD display makes the display clear and true-to-life, the watch has a 280 NITS Peak Brightness
  • Battery Backup - Up to 8 days, and up to 5 days on standby
  • Charging Specs - The watch needs to be charged for 2 hours to reach 100%. The charger should be a 3.7V to 5V adapter or any laptop output. For a bare minimum of 20% charge, the watch needs to be charged for about 30-40 mins
  • Ai Voice Assistant - With built-in Voice assistant, you can simply speak to the smartwatch & get things done on your command
  • Bluetooth Calling Watch - Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smartwatch enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone.
  • Supported Applications - Notifications from all social media channels (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), Call Notifications, Health Tracking (SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep), Sports Tracking & many more
  • 100 Sport Modes - Track every trek you take or every football, cricket kabaddi match you play. With over 100 sports modes Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus has you covered.
  • Fire-Boltt Health Suite - With advanced technology and an HRS chipset the smartwatch can give out near to accurate SpO2 and heart rate readings.
  • Package Contains - 1 Smartwatch, 1 Manual, 1 Charging Cable, 1 Warranty card

Fastrack New Limitless X2 Smartwatch

​BUY NOW 

  • Display - 1.91” UltraVU HD Display, Working Crown and a bright Pixel Resolution
  • Refresh Rate - 60 Hz Refresh Rate
  • Facilities - Superior Connectivity with Advanced Chipset and SingleSync BT Calling with Favourite Contacts storage with the facility of quick replies for Android
  • Other Features - NitroFast Charging, AI Voice Assistant, Advanced 100+ Cloud Watchfaces, Multisport, 
  • Battery - Up to 5-day battery, IP68 Water Resistance 
  • Also comes With -  health monitoring with stress monitor, 24x7 HRM, SPO2 and health tracking

Noise ColorFit Pulse 3

​BUY NOW 

  • 1.96" Tft Display -  Immerse yourself in a truly exceptional smartwatch experience with a larger and improved display
  • 7-Day Battery - Stay connected to the world without the need for constant charging
  • Noisefit App - Take charge of your fitness goals with the NoiseFit app
  • Features To Love -  Advanced Bluetooth calling, powered by Tru SyncTM. Smart DND function that detects your sleep and disables notifications and alerts accordingly. 2.5 D curved display
  • In The Box - ColorFit Pulse 3 smartwatch, charger, warranty card, and a user manual

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA, and DNA claims no responsibility whatsoever)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT-JEE topper, scored 100 percentile in JEE Mains 2024, she is now planning to join...

'In signature Khalistani style...': Kangana Ranaut claims CISF personnel slapping her was politically motivated

Top 5 best kitchen organisers of 2024

Understanding Car Insurance and Car Loan: A Guide to Protecting and Financing Your Vehicle

Father's Day 2024: Amazon gift ideas under Rs 1000 on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement