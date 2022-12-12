Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls Smita Patil the most beautiful actress, adds 'if they need fair people...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File photo

Even though Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not a conventionally good-looking actor, he enjoys stardom status and gets immense love and respect from moviegoers for his incredible performances in critically acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, Kahaani, and The Lunchbox among others.

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin was asked if he has overcome the challenges of 'not having a fair complexion' in the film industry which has always been obsessed with fair skin. The actor called Smita Patil the most beautiful actress on camera and remarked that the on-screen beauty is different from real-world beauty.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor said to ETimes, "If they need fair people, then they need me as well. I am in demand. ‘Kale rang aaj kal kafi demand hai’. The beauty that a camera can capture is very different. That is an honest kind of beauty. If I am honest in front of the camera, the audience won’t realise but even I’ll start looking beautiful."

"Look at Rinku Rajguru in Sairat. Despite having an unconventional look her presence in the film starts mesmerising you after a few minutes. At one point while watching the film I actually remarked, ‘Yeh ladki kitni khoobsurat hai'. I honestly believe that the camera captured the beauty of Smita Patil like no other Indian actress. According to me, she was the most beautiful actress on camera. I feel the on-screen beauty is very different from real-world beauty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin was last seen as an antagonist in Heropanti 2 sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff. The actor will be seen next in the noir-revenge drama Haddi and the romantic drama Tikku Weds Sheru, produced by the Emergency star Kangana Ranaut.



