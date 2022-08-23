Netizens say Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks like Archana Puran Singh in Haddi first look, actress reacts to comparisons

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Archana Puran Singh/Twitter

Nawazuddin Siddiqui released the first look from his upcoming film Haddi, a noir revenge drama in which the Gangs of Wasseypur actor is seen dressed like a woman in the motion poster. As soon as the film's first look surfaced on social media, netizens said that Nawazuddin looks like Archana Puran Singh and started pointing out this similarity.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ab pata chala ki ye dono kumbh me bichde bhai behen the... Siddhu ji ke ab do dushman", referring to the constant jokes that Archana Puran Singh is Navot Singh Sidhu's biggest enemy after she has replaced him on The Kapil Sharma Show. Another Twitte user wrote, "Archana Puran Singh ka sauteli behan. Tbh Nawaz sir is fabulous."

Now, the Mohabbatein actress herself has responded to these comparisons and said to Hindustan Times, "It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil's show (The Kapil Sharma Show). All I can say is it's a huge compliment to be compared to NawaNz in ANY way possible."

Talking about his intriguing first look from the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "I have portrayed different interesting characters but Haddi is going to be a unique and special one since I will be sporting a never-seen-before look and it will also help me to push the envelope as an actor. Looking forward to starting shooting the film."



The noir revenge drama, slated to release next year, is produced by Zee Studios, Anandita Studios (Raadhika Nanda, Sanjay Saha), and directed by the debutant filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has worked as a second unit director in the Netflix projects AK vs AK and Sacred Games, and as a dialogue writer in the recently released movie Major.