Nawazuddin Siddiqui says actors should not look at box office numbers, adds 'stars who charge Rs 100 crore...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File photo

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is among the finest actors in Hindi cinema as the Budhana born actor has given tremendous performances in films like Kahaani, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Talaash, The Lunchbox, and Badlapur to name a few. In a recent interview, Nawazuddin said that the actors should not be bothered about the box office collections and should only focus on their craft.

Speaking to ETimes, the Sacred Games actor said, "Looking at box office numbers is the responsibility of the producer. An actor should not be bothered about ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft. Why should an actor be talking about box office? The stars who charged 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the films. A small budget or a modest budget film doesn’t fail. Everytime a film's budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors, storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop."

When Siddiqui was asked what is more important in cinema - big budgets or big ideas, he stated, "It is a historic fact that money has always chased good ideas and passion. I could have a trillion dollars but if I don’t have the ability to think of one decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will get reduced into pocket change. From the film industry perspective, if a person has a remarkable script, producers will run behind that person with endless money to get that script. We should give more credence to a capable brain and a person who can come up with good ideas."

Meanwhile on the work front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in noir-revenge drama Haddi and the romantic drama Tikku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut.



READ | Netizens say Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks like Archana Puran Singh in Haddi first look, actress reacts to comparisons