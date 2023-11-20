Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

Nargis Fakhri opens up on dating rumours with Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, calls success after Rockstar 'weird'.

Nargis Fakhri made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor’s film Rockstar. Soon after the release of the film, the actress found herself surrounded by relationship rumours. Now, in a recent interview, the actress has opened up on the rumours and revealed how it impacted her.

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Nargis was asked about the relationship rumours with Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, the actress said, “It used to drive me insane. One time there was an article that said I moved into Shahid Kapoor's apartment. I wish I had saved these articles so that my mom could come down to visit and meet him. And I had people messaging, ‘Oh, your mom is in town?' What the hell, my mom never even came here. So, I had to get used to all of that.”

She further added, “A reporter came up to me and said, ‘Oh, how does it feel to be enjoying the B-town stars' and she said it in a way like she was insinuating something. They were writing so many stories about different people. I don't even know anyone yet. I just told her, ‘Well, I am waiting for you to turn me into a lesbian' and that was the headline; I got into trouble. I was being sarcastic. But her face dropped and she walked away.”

She further added that the fame that came with Rockstar was ‘weird’ and said, “The fame was very weird. I was so stressed I didn't know my shoulders were touching my ears. My body was so stressed out but I was trying to go through life. It was such a big movie.”

Nargis Fakhri is known for her work in films such as Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero, Azhar, and Housefull 3. She will be seen next in the web series Tatlubaaz.