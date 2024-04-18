Mumtaz denies making personal comment on Zeenat Aman's relationship, seeks forgiveness: 'I have never...'

Recently, Zeenat Aman, who is quite active on social media, created a stir among the veteran actresses with her statement on live-in relationships. Mumtaz and Saira Banu slammed the actress for her statement. However, now, Mumtaz has denied making any personal comments.

Recently, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and shared a post advising the young generation to go for live-in relationships before marriage, and Mumtaz slammed the post. In an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz called Zeenat's marriage a 'living hell' and asked the actress to be careful with what she advises on social media.

The actress said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

This didn't sit well with Zeenat Aman, who in reply told Hindustan Times, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others' personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

Mumtaz denies making personal comments

Now, Mumtaz talked about the incident with the Bombay Times and denied making any personal comments on Zeenat Aman's relationship and also sought forgiveness. Mumtaz said, "I am very upset with whatever has been written about me. Naturally, Zeenat ji will feel bad. This is nonsense. Yeh galat baat hai. I never said all this. I have never spoken like this, I want to tell Zeenat ji that this is not me… please forgive me about this."

What Zeenat Aman wrote

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram and gave relationship advice to her followers. The actress' post read, "If you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had or are in a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test. I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin”, but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge? (What will people say?)."

After Mumtaz, Saira Banu also weighed in on the same and called the concept of a live-in relationship unimaginable and unacceptable. Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman will be soon making her comeback on big screen with Manish Malhotra's production Bun Tikki, helmed by Faraz Arif Ansari. The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol and is scheduled to release in theatres this year.

