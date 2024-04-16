Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Zeena reacted after Mumtaz slammed her and said she shouldn't be giving relationship advice considering 'her own marriage was a living hell.'

Veteran actress Mumtaz recently slammed Zeenat Aman, who was Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star, for advising people to go for live-in relationships before marriage.

She said Zeenat shouldn't be giving relationship advice considering 'her own marriage was a living hell.' While speaking to the Hindustan Time, Zeenat has reacted to her statement and said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

For the unversed, in an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been sharing pearls of wisdom on her Instagram lately. Last week, the Don actress advised the youngsters to opt for live-in-relationship before marriage, adding that she had shared the same advice with both her sons, who have had, or are in, a live-in relationship.

Taking to her Instagram last week, Zeenat had written, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She continued, "It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!".

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.