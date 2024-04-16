Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Meet Anmol Rathore, J-K girl, who cracked UPSC CSE 2023 in third attempt, her AIR is...

J&K: 6 dead as boat capsizes in Jhelum river

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu debut, to share screen space with Prabhas in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

Kota Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and more

Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Teams to score most goals in UEFA Champions League history

Add these fiber-rich foods to your diet for better health

8 healthy snacks for heart patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

The Broken News 2 trailer: Shriya Pilgaonkar wages newsroom war against Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre backs her

Meet Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu, his salary is more than CTC of CEOs, earns Rs..

Silence 2 review: A long, predictable episode of CID that even Manoj Bajpayee's class act can't save

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zeenat Aman hits back at Mumtaz after she slams her for advising live-in relationship before marriage: 'I don’t tear...'

Zeena reacted after Mumtaz slammed her and said she shouldn't be giving relationship advice considering 'her own marriage was a living hell.'

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 03:37 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Zeenat Aman-Mumtaz
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actress Mumtaz recently slammed Zeenat Aman, who was Hare Rama Hare Krishna co-star, for advising people to go for live-in relationships before marriage.

She said Zeenat shouldn't be giving relationship advice considering 'her own marriage was a living hell.' While speaking to the Hindustan Time, Zeenat has reacted to her statement and said, "Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. I’ve never been one to comment on others personal lives or tear down my colleagues, and I’m not going to start now."

For the unversed, in an interview with Zoom, Mumtaz said, "Zeenat should be careful with what she is advising. She has all of a sudden come into this huge social media popularity, and I can understand her excitement about sounding like a cool aunty. But giving advice that is counter to our moral values is not the solution to increasing your following. Aap Zeenat ko hi le lo misaal ke taur par (Take Zeenat for example)… She knew Mazhar Khan for years before marrying him. Her marriage was a living hell. She should be the last person doling out advice on relationships."

The veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been sharing pearls of wisdom on her Instagram lately. Last week, the Don actress advised the youngsters to opt for live-in-relationship before marriage, adding that she had shared the same advice with both her sons, who have had, or are in, a live-in relationship.

Taking to her Instagram last week, Zeenat had written, "Here’s a personal opinion I haven’t previously shared - if you’re in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married! This is the same advice I’ve always given my sons, both of whom have had, or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test."

She continued, "It’s easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible? I’m aware that Indian society is a little uptight about “living in sin” but then again, society is uptight about so many things!".

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sarabjit Singh's killer shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore

Western Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha constituency to witness fierce political fight

Meet women, daughter of IAS officer, her husband earns over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

Maidaan box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-starrer continues to grow, crosses Rs 20 crore in opening weekend

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement