Mumbai Police arrests two deadly 'terrorists', they turn out to be extras on Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film

On Wednesday, Mumbai police booked two people in Palghar district on the suspicion of being terrorists after being notified by Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex-BSF personnel. The two individuals, dressed like bombers with a bullet vest around them, were spotted strolling around, buying cigarettes.

After an hour-long search, police finally got hold of them. The individuals were identified as Balram Ginwala, 23, and Arbaaz Khan, 20, according to media reports. However, on further investigation it was found out that they were extras on the much-awaited Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff film.

TV9 Gujarati tweeted the news with a photo and wrote, “After an hour-long search operation, Mumbai police arrested 2 men suspected to be terrorists, but later turned out to be extras on the sets of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film.”

As per a report in India Today, the film's production unit had to produce papers to get the actors released. However, they were still booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for creating panic in public.