Mrunal Thakur to speak at UN panel on sexual violence in New York, reflects on playing trafficking victim in Love Sonia

Mrunal Thakur, who played a human trafficking victim in Love Sonia, will be speaking on a United Nations panel on human cost of conflict related sexual violence

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Mrunal Thakur played a trafficking victim in Love Sonia
Mrunal Thakur is set to participate in an upcoming panel discussion titled Human Cost of Conflict Related Sexual Violence at the UN Headquarters in New York later this month. The actress will be joining international delegates and experts on the subject matter on the panel.

Mrunal Thakur, known for her impactful roles in films such as Love Sonia, which sheds light on the grim reality of human trafficking, will be attending the panel virtually. The actress is currently in the middle of the promotional commitment for her upcoming film The Family Star in India. The panel aims to explore the global context and impact of sexual violence in conflict zones, including its links with human trafficking. The actress’ presence adds significant weight to the discussion, given her portrayal of the harrowing experiences faced by victims of trafficking in Love Sonia.

Expressing her excitement for the event, Mrunal Thakur said, "Being a part of this panel discussion is a profound honour for me. Love Sonia was not just a film; it was a journey into the darkest corners of humanity, shedding light on the unimaginable suffering endured by victims of human trafficking. Through my role, I had the opportunity to delve deep into the complexities of this issue, and it has since become a cause that is incredibly close to my heart. Participating in this panel allows me to lend my voice to the collective effort of raising awareness and advocating for change. It's an opportunity to amplify the voices of those who have been silenced and to stand in solidarity with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. I am deeply grateful for this platform and eager to contribute to the important conversations that lie ahead."

Joining Mrunal on the panel are distinguished speakers including Masha Efrosinina, Fawzia Koofi, Cohav Elkayam Levy, Meaza Gebremedhin, and Areig Elhagwill. The event promises to be a platform for robust dialogue and advocacy on a global scale.

