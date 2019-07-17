'Movie mafia controls a section of media', says Kangana Ranaut on her argument with a journalist

Kangana Ranaut explains her side of the story.

Kangana Ranaut recently got into a verbal spat with a journalist at a song launch from her upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya. Kangana lashed out at the journalist and accused him of running 'smear-campaigns' against her. The actress went on to reveal proofs about the same later on.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress was asked about the same incident in an interview with Zee News. To the same, she said, "Analysing and criticising is done by journalists, it's their work. I have always appreciated constructive criticism, because of which, I have brought changes in my life, work and acting." However, Kangana explained why she was angry with that particular journalist.

The reporter had written a post on Manikarnika. "Going by what all is happening, Kangana's next should be called Manikarnikahaha," wrote the journalist. Reacting to the same, Ranaut said, "If Manikarnika's name is being distorted by the media, it's not justified."

Watch the full interview:

Kangana Ranaut also pointed out that "movie mafia controls a section of the media." The actress also mentioned the names of Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar while talking about the 'movie mafia'. 'Judgementall Hai Kya', which was previously titled 'Mental Hai Kya', also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The movie releases on July 26.