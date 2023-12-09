Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

Headlines

Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's recent fight seemed to be their cry for attention in Bigg Boss 17.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:43 PM IST

After winning the reality show Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui is now locked in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 17 house. In the show, he made a friend, Mannara Chopra and it seems like her friendship has now spoiled his game. 

Till last week Mannara Chopra used to keep back bitching about Munawar Faruqui, however, she apologised to him after Salman Khan exposed her. And Munawar also accepted her apology and started to babysit her yet again which is definitely annoying. But, this week even more annoying thing happened which made me feel that they are trying to be next to Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill. 

Well this week, Munawar and Mannara Chopra fought and I felt that both of them were equally wrong. While the housemates were charging Sana Raees Khan for sacrificing half of her ration to get rid of house duties, Mannara, Isha, Samarth, and Munawar were supporting her. 

And during that conversation, when Munawar called Mannara to sit with him, she passed a taunt saying ‘Why should I sit? Main aapki chatro chaaya mein nahi hoon (I am not your follower).” to which when Munawar questioned, “What are you saying?” Mannara replied, “The people who used to say that I am your follower, are following you today. And trust me, my friend, it is not your fault but it's just my point of view on them.” Munawar who generally is calm, suddenly burst into anger and said, “Get lost,” and he continued to raise his voice as if he wanted everyone to know what had happened. Mannara being herself, said, “Yes I am, and thank you for hurting me. You are not my friend like you were before.” 

Even after this, Mannara went back to Munawar seeking his attention, yelling at him, "You have changed, you don’t talk to me the same, I can feel you are messing things up, you should know how much time to give to whom.” Even when Munawar said that “I don’t wanna talk to you,” she replied, “But I want, you have changed, you are not my same friend who used to be in dimaag room.” 

Well, from Mannara’s side, all this seemed to be a hard try to get attention from Munawar Faruqui and their fight reminded me of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s fight when Sana used to say something wrong and Sidharth used to tell her to not to talk to him and still she used to go behind him trying to make things up. While that looked like a pure bond between two friends, Munawar and Mannara’s bond seems to be a little fake. Even on today’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Mannara Chopra for ‘playing a game’ and always trying to gain attention. Not only this, he will also be seen asking Munawar Faruqui to stop babysitting Mannara and focus on his game. 

While I don’t think except for this situation, Munawar is anywhere close to Sidharth Shukla, however, Mannara seems to trying to be Shehnaaz Gill, but failing quite hard. It will be interesting to see if Salman’s bashing will have any positive effect on Mannara's game.

