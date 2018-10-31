MeToo Effect? 'Biwi Ka Ghulam' Kamaal R Khan fires all his female staff on his wife's behest

Trust Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK to come up with the most bizzare replies/solutions to some serious issues at hand. So it didn't come as a surprise to us when we all got to know that in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo Movement in India, KRK fired all his female staff members from his Mumbai and Dubai offices. The self-proclaimed critic not only asked all his female employees to leave, but also put the blame of his action on his wife.

Calling himself a 'Biwi Ka Ghulam', Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter account to share the news and wrote, "Yes! It’s 100% true “Ki Main Biwi Ka Ghulam Hoon” So I followed her order. And now we don’t have any female staff in any of my office in India or Dubai. No parties! No talking with any girl. Thanks to #MeToo!”

Soon after he tweeted this, KRK started getting a lot of flak online, which is probably why he deleted it after some time. As of now, KRK is apparently in Dubai, following his wife's "orders" according to which, neither will any of his offices have any women staff, nor will he talk to any woman or party with them.

Here's a screengrab of his (now deleted) tweet:

(Image via InUnth.com)

For those who've come in late, KRK is notorious for his Twitter rants, trivializing some major serious issues and targeting celebrities for weird reasons. His recent tweet on the #MeToo movement in a way, gave out the idea that the solution to stop women's harassment at workplaces is not hiring women at all and he got a lot of backlash for the same post which the tweet was deleted.