'Mere saamne to SRK bhi nahi tikta, ye toh bechara fir bhi Kapil Sharma hai': Actor mocks Zwigato star

Now, in a new tweet, KRK has targeted famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and made an absurd statement about The Kapil Sharma Show host via a tweet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

File Photo

Everyone has heard the name of actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. The self-proclaimed critic and trade analyst is known to create controversies through his Twitter account, targeting, especially celebrities. Now, in a new tweet, KRK has targeted famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma and made an absurd statement about The Kapil Sharma Show host via a tweet. 

KRK targets Kapil Sharma

Recently comedian Kapil Sharma's most awaited film Zwigato was released in theatres. Reacting to Kpail Sharma's Zwigato, KRK via his Twitter account, replied to a user who wrote, "Don't take it to heart brother, Kapil is an artist and now a YouTuber." 

Responding to the same, KRK said, "Bhai Mere Saamne Toh #SRK Bhi Nahi Tikta, Ye Toh Bechara Fir Bhi #KapilSharma hai. (Brother, if Shah Rukh Khan does not stand in front of me, he's still only Kapil Sharma)." 

Check out the viral tweet here

After this controversial statement of KRK regarding Kapil Sharma and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, people have started giving their reactions on social media. One Twitter user wrote, "Aap bhi gajab kisam k cartoon ho, Kahan manufacture hote Hain aap jaise log...... (You are a cartoon, where do people as you manufacture)." 

Another user said, "Come out of the dream uncle," while one commented, "Firsya #SRK ke naam se Atention Chaiya tujhe? (Again you want attention by name-dropping Shah Rukh Khan)."

