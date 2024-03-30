This actor was once driver, sold eggs, then joined Bollywood, made Amitabh Bachchan a star, his son died...

In his career, Mehmood played several memorable characters that people still fondly remember today.

If we go back to the 60s and 70s, big names like Dev Anand, Rajkumar, Raj Kapoor, Manoj Kumar, and Rajendra Kumar enjoyed immense popularity and they were the highest-paid actors back then.

But today, we will talk about the comedian who gave tough competition to these superstars. He helped Amitabh Bachchan in his career. This hero made a blockbuster film in 1974 and he not only acted in it but also directed it. Known for his comedic timing, this actor thoroughly entertained audiences with his film. The actor who rivaled superstars Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Vinod Khanna was none other than the renowned actor Mehmood Ali.

But do you know he used to charge higher fees than the heroes during that era?

Known as the King of Comedy, Mehmood appeared in over 300 films during his career, and his movies created a stir at the box office at that time. His acting was a threat to the stardom of even the biggest heroes. Even his photos of the posters, made film hits. Alongside being a successful actor, he was also a successful director.

Amitabh Bachchan considered him his Godfather, as he helped the actor in his career.

In 1974, Mehmood directed and acted in a film that moved audiences to tears, this blockbuster film shook the box office with its earnings. It was based on his own life. In the film, Mehmood portrayed the character of a poor rickshaw puller whose son was afflicted with polio. He works tirelessly day and night to afford treatment for his 15-year-old son.

The child who played Mehmood's son was his son. In real life, one of Mehmood's sons was afflicted with polio. Mehmood tried his best to treat his son, but unfortunately, he couldn't recover. He depicted this pain through his film "Kunwara Baap" in 1974.

His last known film as an actor was Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Andaz Apna Apna' (1994). In July 2004, Mehmood died in his sleep in Pennsylvania, US, where he had gone for treatment. He was 71 at the time.