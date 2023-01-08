Meet Sadia Khan, the Pakistani actress who was spotted partying with Aryan Khan in Dubai

Search icon
Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan is once again grabbing headline as Aryan was recently spotted partying with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan in Dubai.  Sadia has shared the photo of the New Year’s Eve party on her Instagram and the photo has gone viral on the internet.

In the photo, Aryan can be seen sporting a maroon-coloured tee with blue denim and a white jacket, while Sadia is wearing a black dress with a black overcoat. The actress uploaded the photo on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Throwback to the New Year's Eve".

Who is Sadia Khan?

Sadia Khan is a popular Pakisntani television actress. She has appeared in multiple serials such as Khuda Aur Mohabbat, Shayad, Maryam Periera, and Yariyan among others. She was also seen in the Indian-Norwegian romantic film Dunno Y2... Life Is a Moment in which an Indian man falls in love with a Pakistani man.

Sadia is better known for her role in Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 1 and 2. She was last seen playing the role of Maryam in TV One's Maryam Periera (2018).

Few days ago, it was reported that Aryan is dating the actress Nora Fatehi after the duo were spotted with the same girl at the same New Year eve's party in Dubai. However, these speculations soon ended after a source was quoted telling Bollywood Life "They (Aryan and Nora) are part of the same fraternity so it is not breaking news that they have the same set of acquaintances and friends."

 

