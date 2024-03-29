Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Meet masked villain of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, actor with flop Bollywood debut, who gave Rs 600-crore blockbuster

The actor whose Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji flopped at the box office, is set to make a comeback with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as villain.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 09:37 AM IST

From Vijay Deverakonda to Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan, made their debut in Bollywood, however, some of the actors failed to make a mark in the Hindi films. One such South Indian actor, whose Bollywood debut flopped, is set to make a comeback as a villain in the industry. 

The actor we are talking about is a star in the Malayalam film industry and has acted in more than 100 films. The actor made his Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji but failed to impress the audience. He is none other than Prithviraj Sukumaran. 

Prithviraj Sukumaran made his grand Bollywood debut alongside Rani Mukerji in 2012 in the film Aiyya. However, the film tanked miserably at the box office and he never did a Bollywood movie again. Recently, Prithviraj was seen alongside Prabhas in Salaar: Ceasefire-Part 1, and his performance in the film was much appreciated by the audience. The film was one of the highest-grossers of 2023. Helmed by Prasanth Neel, the film also starred Shruti Haasan and collected Rs 617 crore worldwide. 

Now, Prithviraj Sukumar is all set to play the villain in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film which showed the actor's face covered in a mask. He will be seen giving a tough fight to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff and the grand action sequence has already made fans excited. 

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films. Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the title roles with Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist, the film also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F and Ronit Bose Roy in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10 and will clash with Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is also grabbing headlines for his film The Goat Life titled in Malayalam as Aadujeevitham. The actor has been working on this film for the last 16 years and Akshay Kumar heaped praise on the actor for the same and said, "He showed me the trailer, and usually I do not go for movie screenings, but I’ve asked him to call me for the screening. I will go for it because it looks so interesting. All of you must watch it." The film released to positive reviews from the audience as well as the critics on March 28. 

