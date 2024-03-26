Twitter
Meet man who hosted Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mannara for Holi at his Noida farmhouse, once an engineer, now owns...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi in Noida on Monday at a farmhouse party hosted by Noida-based entrepreneur Sudeep Dutt

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 04:24 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas with Tamanna Dutt and Sudeep Dutt (Image: Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in India. The actress arrived in India earlier this month, attending a number of events, ranging from a Bulgari Holi Party hosted by Isha Ambani to Amazon Prime Video’s grand unveiling of her upcoming docu series. Now, it seems that the desi girl has finished her work commitments and is taking some time off for family. Her recent social media post showed how she joined husband Nick, daughter Malti Marie, as well as other family members, in a Holi party. The curious aspect of the party was its location – Noida.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Why were Priyanka and Nick celebrating Holi in Noida?

Priyanka shared a carousel post of her holi celebrations on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon, a day after the hospital. It has pictures and videos of her, Nick, and Malti – all dressed in white – celebrating the festival with mom Madhu, cousin Mannara and other friends and family. She thanked her friend Tamanna Dutt and husband Sudeep Dutt for hosting them and her entire extended family. The pictures and videos show them in a farmhouse, somewhere in the exteriors of Noida, grooving to dhol beats, playing with colours, and spending time with family. The choice of the venue, as per sources, was a farmhouse owned by Sudeep Dutt somewhere in Greater Noida.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sudeep Dutt (@sudeepdutt)

Who is Sudeep Dutt, Noida businessman who hosted PC-Nick?

Sudeep Dutt is a Noida-based entrepreneur who is the husband of Priyanka’s best friend Tamanna Dutt. He has often been seen on vacations and festivals with Priyanka and her family. An alumnus of Birla School, Pilani, Sudeep did his engineering from Amravati University and began career as an engineer in 1992. He turned to sales and marketing soon after and eventually grew in the business world to become managing director of a series of companies starting 2013. As of today, Sudeep is listed as a director in three companies – Livefibre Connect, Matrix Meters, and Horizon Technologies.

