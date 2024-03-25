Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dance to dhol beats at Holi party as they celebrate festival with Malti Marie, Chopra family

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen posing with their daughter Malti Marie and other family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family at the grand Holi party.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, celebrated her Holi with family and friends. Pictures and videos of Priyanka and Nick celebrating Holi went viral on social media.

One of the fan pages of Priyanka shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the Holi celebrations of the couple with their daughter on Instagram. In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a white anarkali suit with black bindi and held Malti in her arms. Nick wore a white kurta set and can be seen standing behind them as they pose for a family picture.

In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen encouraging Nick to shake a leg while the dhols are playing. Priyanka and Nick also posed with their family members including Madhu Chopra, cousin Mannara Chopra, and extended Chopra family.

A few days ago, Priyanka arrived in India with her daughter Malti for some work-related commitments. She launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. For the launch, she teamed a luxury reptile-inspired piece with an embroidered bralette and floor-sweeping pants by Anamika Khanna, as well as gold stiletto sandals. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand.

Nick also reached Mumbai on Monday (March 18). He made a stylish entry in an all-white look at the airport, sporting a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and sneakers. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

