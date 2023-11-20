Headlines

Meet India cricketer, acted in 3 flop films, worked with Madhuri, Sunny, played 3 World Cups, once destroyed Pakistan...

Ajay Jadeja made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film 'Khel'. This film featured actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty and Celina Jaitley.

DNA Web Team

Nov 20, 2023, 02:04 PM IST

The relationship between Bollywood and cricket is very deep and there are many Indian cricketers who have tried their luck in acting after retiring from cricket. It includes names of cricketers like Kapil Dev, Vinod Kambli, Salil Ankola. Apart from this, star spinner Harbhajan Singh has made his debut in Punjabi film, while Irfan Pathan has made his debut in a Tamil film. Former Indian opening batsman Sunil Gavaskar has also worked in Marathi films.

But in this article we will tell you about a cricketer who worked in an ad with iconic Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit and has worked in films with stars like Sunny Deol and Suniel Shetty. The cricketer we are talking about is Ajay Jadeja who took to acting after hanging his boots. Ajay Jadeja was a key player of Team India in the 90s and he managed to impress everyone with his talent in a team which had legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and others. Jadeja was a good all-rounder and was a brilliant fielder too.

Ajay Jadeja will always be remembered for his innings of 45 runs in 25 balls against Pakistan in the 1996 ODI World Cup. It would not be wrong to say that Jadeja single-handedly destroyed Pakistani bowling on that night at Chinnaswamy and took India into the semi-final. Ajay Jadeja played three World Cups for India in 1992, 1996, 1999. Ajay Jadeja has played 15 Tests and 196 ODI matches for India. There was a time when Jadeja was the backbone of Indian middle-order. Jadeja made his debut at 21 and was a regular member of Team India till 2000.

Ajay Jadeja made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film 'Khel'. This film featured actors like Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty and Celina Jaitley. The film flopped badly at the box-office. Jadeja was next seen in ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’, which released in 2009. This film also turned out be a superflop. Jadeja’s last film was Fair and Square which also failed miserably at the box-office. 

n 1999, Ajay Jadeja worked in an ad film with Madhuri Dixit and at that time it was reported that Jadeja and Madhuri were dating each other. But these reports turned out to be fake as Madhuri Dixit got married to Shriram Nene in the same year. Ajay Jadeja, 52, is happily married to Aditi Jaitley, daughter of politician Jaya Jaitley. He is now seen as a commentator on TV. Apart from this, he was associated with the Afghanistan team in the World Cup 2023.

 

