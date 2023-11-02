Meet Bollywood actress who worked with top stars, faced rejection in love 6 times, now lives with...

Do you know that there is a Bollywood actress, who is away from the film world today, but is still remembered for her characters on screen? The marriage of this actress broke not once or twice but 6 times. She settled down for the 7th time but got a second wife along with her husband.

The stories of Bollywood films are often seen giving some message to the fans. In films, sometimes relationships break and sometimes they come together. All this seems good even in the story of films, but when it comes to real life, living in such relationships starts becoming a cause of trouble for people. But, do you know that there is a Bollywood actress, who is away from the film world today, but is still remembered for her characters on screen? The marriage of this actress broke not once or twice but 6 times. She settled down for the 7th time but got a second wife along with her husband.

Actors who appear to be very choosy before signing films, how much adjustment do they make in real life? A living example of this is the actress who worked in the film Ram Lakhan. Let us tell you all about this actress, who today is living happily in the same house with her husband's second wife and stepchildren.

Sonika Gill is an actress who has appeared in many films like Ram Lakhan, Tu Magin Main Sapera, Kaun Kare Kurwani, Main Aur Tum, and Kachchi Kali, among others. Very few people know about the life of Sonika, who played the role of Vivia in the film Ram Lakhan.

Sonika Gill is a resident of Delhi. She and her husband studied together in a government school in Delhi. She has had stage performances since childhood. Sawan Kumar once came to Delhi during the casting of the film Laila when he spotted Sonika Gill, after which he took an audition, but despite wanting to, he could not cast her in his film. Only after this, she shifted to Mumbai and the story of her struggle began. She said that in those times, one could not become a heroine just on the basis of looks. Apart from being good-looking, an actress also had to be proficient in arts like dancing and acting.

Sonika Gill said that when she was very young, her father left her mother and shifted to London. The actress said that she has seen her mother working since childhood. "So, I just had in my mind that I have to do something for my mother and show something to my father. That is why I put my mother's name in front of my name and not my father's," Sonika Gill said.

Sonika Gill also shared her experience of getting Subhash Ghai's film. The actress said that when she met him, she did not know that she was going to meet Subhash Ghai. "He said to meet me at my house after 5 days. I became so excited after hearing this that 5 days seemed like 5 months. After five days passed, I went to Subhash Ghai's house and signed three films that day," Sonika Gill said.

Sonika Gill said about her marriage that she faced rejection in love 6 times. The marriage was fixed 6 times, but for some reason or another, it broke off. Sonika Gill said she settled in her husband's house for the 7th time. She said that it was some pandit who said that she was auspicious. After the marriage broke 6 times, a puja was performed and Sonika Gill got married to Mitesh Rugani, who is a builder and businessman. She said, "I thought that I would not get married because I am choosy in some matters. I did not believe it, but this marriage took place one year after my mother's death."

Today, Sonika Gill is the mother of four daughters, who are very close to her heart. She had said in an interview that she also has two sons, the elder one is 22 years old, while the younger one is 14 years old. The actress said that these sons are from Mitesh's first wife and today they all live together in the same house.

