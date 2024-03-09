Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

Today, you might have to google Avinash Wadhawan, but he was the first choice of the filmmakers in the late 80s and 90s.

The 90s actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan are still entertaining the masses, and are still regarded as superstars. However, here's an actor who was their contemporary, yet he was ahead of them. This outsider was a mathematician scholar and he's also a civil engineering graduate.

Today, you might have to google Avinash Wadhawan, but back in the late 80s' and early 90s', Avinash was a superstar. In a short period, Avinash gave several blockbusters, but one mistake from the actor changed his life for the worse. During the peak of his stardom, Avinash rejected a film that later went to an aspiring actor, and today's he known among the biggest superstars of Bollywood.

Avinash Wadhawan: Early beginnings

Hailing from a middle-class family in Delhi, Avinash was a studious student and would come first or second rank in school. Avinash's favourite subject was mathematics, and he was considered a scholar in maths. When Avinash was in 12th grade, he won a gold medal in mathematics.

While studying at Delhi College of Engineering, Avinash started modelling, and he became a top model for the biggest brands including Donear, Gravera Suiting, and Gama Motorcycles. Later, he got a chance to enrol for his MBA in JVIM, Mumbai. After reaching Mumbai, Avinash got a chance to come closer to his big dream. Avinash managed to get his first film Pyar Ho Gaya, and Bollywood got a new star.

Avinash's stardom gave tough competition to Akshay, Suniel, Ajay

In the 90s, Avinash starred in the blockbuster Ayee Milan Ki Raat, and superhits Dil Ki Baazi with Akshay Kumar, Papi Gudiya with Karisma Kapoor, Junoon with Rahul Roy, and Geet with Divya Bharti. Avinash gave tough competition to his 90s contemporaries, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Blockbusters Avinash rejected that impacted his career

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avinash revealed that he was the first choice of director Raj Kanwar for Deewana. Avinash said that Raj offered him the role of Raja Sahai. Avinash wasn't keen on the second lead, thus he rejected the film. Later, Shah Rukh Khan got the role, and he made his Bollywood debut with a bang. In the same interview, Avinash said that Yash Chopra asked him to visit his office, but he left for his sister home's in Pune and missed Yeh Dillagi to Saif Ali Khan. Avinash was offered Phool Aur Kaante as well, but he rejected the film and Ajay Devgn got a blockbuster debut.

Why did Avinash face such a downfall?

In 1990, Avinash got married to model Chaya, and he had a troubled married life that affected his career. He was so stressed with his marriage, that he left Mumbai for a shoot, and stayed there for a longer period. Avinash didn't want to come to Mumbai, and he lost focus on his work. Avinash started rejecting films and even calls. By that time, Avinash went out of sight, and his promising career was adversely affected. Avinash finally got divorced, and he started to focus on work again. Avinash got married for the second time, and he started working in television, did shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Piya Albela, and Teri Meri Doriyaann.