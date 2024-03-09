Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

Meet Kishan Brothers: Ex bankers who turned barren land into profitable agricultural land

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: DMK seals seat-sharing pact with Congress, allots...

Meet man who only drinks Coca-Cola, hasn't drunk water for last 50 years, he is now…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

Meet Kishan Brothers: Ex bankers who turned barren land into profitable agricultural land

Meet man who only drinks Coca-Cola, hasn't drunk water for last 50 years, he is now…

This warrior destroyed Kauravas army in Mahabharata

Inside Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral home in Gujarat

Batters dismissed for duck in their 100th Test match

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

The Goat Life trailer: Blessy's delayed survival adventure shows Prithviraj Sukumaran 'like never before', fans react

These action stars rejected role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year, didn't work with Shah Rukh Khan, director said...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet engineer-turned-actor, 90s' top star, ruined career by rejecting films that made Shah Rukh, Ajay superstars, now...

Today, you might have to google Avinash Wadhawan, but he was the first choice of the filmmakers in the late 80s and 90s.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 09:47 PM IST

article-main
The actor who lost blockbusters to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn due to his turbulent personal life (Image source: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 90s actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Shah Rukh Khan are still entertaining the masses, and are still regarded as superstars. However, here's an actor who was their contemporary, yet he was ahead of them. This outsider was a mathematician scholar and he's also a civil engineering graduate. 

Today, you might have to google Avinash Wadhawan, but back in the late 80s' and early 90s', Avinash was a superstar. In a short period, Avinash gave several blockbusters, but one mistake from the actor changed his life for the worse. During the peak of his stardom, Avinash rejected a film that later went to an aspiring actor, and today's he known among the biggest superstars of Bollywood. 

Avinash Wadhawan: Early beginnings

Hailing from a middle-class family in Delhi, Avinash was a studious student and would come first or second rank in school. Avinash's favourite subject was mathematics, and he was considered a scholar in maths. When Avinash was in 12th grade, he won a gold medal in mathematics. 

While studying at Delhi College of Engineering, Avinash started modelling, and he became a top model for the biggest brands including Donear, Gravera Suiting, and Gama Motorcycles. Later, he got a chance to enrol for his MBA in JVIM, Mumbai. After reaching Mumbai, Avinash got a chance to come closer to his big dream. Avinash managed to get his first film Pyar Ho Gaya, and Bollywood got a new star. 

Avinash's stardom gave tough competition to Akshay, Suniel, Ajay 

In the 90s, Avinash starred in the blockbuster Ayee Milan Ki Raat, and superhits Dil Ki Baazi with Akshay Kumar, Papi Gudiya with Karisma Kapoor, Junoon with Rahul Roy, and Geet with Divya Bharti. Avinash gave tough competition to his 90s contemporaries, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Shah Rukh Khan. 

Blockbusters Avinash rejected that impacted his career

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Avinash revealed that he was the first choice of director Raj Kanwar for Deewana. Avinash said that Raj offered him the role of Raja Sahai. Avinash wasn't keen on the second lead, thus he rejected the film. Later, Shah Rukh Khan got the role, and he made his Bollywood debut with a bang. In the same interview, Avinash said that Yash Chopra asked him to visit his office, but he left for his sister home's in Pune and missed Yeh Dillagi to Saif Ali Khan. Avinash was offered Phool Aur Kaante as well, but he rejected the film and Ajay Devgn got a blockbuster debut.

Why did Avinash face such a downfall? 

In 1990, Avinash got married to model Chaya, and he had a troubled married life that affected his career. He was so stressed with his marriage, that he left Mumbai for a shoot, and stayed there for a longer period. Avinash didn't want to come to Mumbai, and he lost focus on his work. Avinash started rejecting films and even calls. By that time, Avinash went out of sight, and his promising career was adversely affected. Avinash finally got divorced, and he started to focus on work again. Avinash got married for the second time, and he started working in television, did shows such as Balika Vadhu, Doli Armaano Ki, Piya Albela, and Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MIW vs GGT, Match 16 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Evolutyz Revolutionizes Corporate Appreciation with Unmaze 2023

Coverage of government and finance schemes by DIGIVILL Fin.

IND vs ENG: Why is Rohit Sharma not on the field on Day 3 of 5th Test? BCCI reveals reason

Why Data Analytics As A Career In India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement