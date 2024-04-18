Meet actress who is a superstar, went through 2 failed marriages, was rumoured to be close to former PM, is now..

Zeenat Aman married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, and remained married until he died in 1998. She had two sons from her second marriage - Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. In 1999, Zeenat Aman revealed that she was unhappy in her second marriage.

Zeenat Aman is one of the most prolific actors in the Indian film industry. The actress was a superstar in the 70s and had such a hold on the audience that filmmakers wanted to cast her and superstars lined up to work with her. Zeenat Aman achieved a lot in her professional life but she always grabbed headlines for how her personal life played out and the struggles she faced. The superstar reportedly had 5 affairs and was married twice but today, at the age of 72, she is living a single life with her two sons by her side. Zeenat Aman, who was once the epitome of beauty and glamour, yearned for love all her life. Zeenat Aman also reportedly had a deep relationship with former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Zeenat Aman was born in 1951 in Bombay (now Mumbai), to a Muslim father and a Maharashtrian mother. Zeenat Aman is the cousin of Raza Murad and niece of Murad. Zeenat Aman's parents got divorced when she was young. She completed her schooling in Panchgani and then attended the University of Southern California in Los Angeles but could not complete her graduation.

Zeenat Aman was a successful model before she became an actress and won both the Femina Miss India pageant and the Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970. Zeenat Aman then entered Bollywood in 1970, although, her breakthrough came in 1971 after the release of 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna'.

After this, Zeenat Aman never looked back and went on to have a successful career in Bollywood. Zeenat Aman also found love in her personal life when she got together with Sanjay Khan. The two dated each other for quite a while before tying the knot in 1978. The marriage was annulled in 1979. In 1980, Zeenat Aman was the victim of abuse in an incident where Sanjay Khan beat her, resulting in many injuries. The incident left the actress with a lazy eye and a broken jaw.

After this horrific incident, Zeenat Aman married actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, and remained married until he died in 1998. She had two sons from her second marriage - Azaan Khan and Zahaan Khan. On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, in 1999, Zeenat Aman revealed that she was unhappy in her second marriage.

She was quoted as saying, "Mazhar never wanted me to grow as an individual or as an artist. He always wanted me to be with the kids and be at home. During the very first year of marriage, I realised I had made a huge mistake, but I decided to live by it and make it work. I tried to make it work for another 12 years. There was no light at the end of the tunnel for me. There was not a single moment of happiness or joy during those 12 years. But I still tried making it work."

In February 2018, Zeenat Aman filed a rape case against businessman Aman Khanna, better known as Sarfaraz. Zeenat accused him of stalking, harassing, robbing, and allegedly raping her various times. The incidents were said to have taken place between 2011 and 2016.

There are also reports of Zeenat Aman's third marriage to Aman Khanna but there is no substantial proof of the same.

Zeenat Aman's name has been associated with many people over the years. Her relationship with former Prime Minister of Pakistan and cricketer Imran Khan was also much talked about. However, both of them never spoke openly about their relationship. While she was in Lahore, Zeenat Aman was asked about her relationship with Imran Khan. She said at the time that these are old things and they should be forgotten.

Zeenat Aman is now 72 and is living the single life alongside her two sons who have her back in every step of the way.

READ | Meet actress who played lead role in 2 films in 2 years, one was superhit, other was super flop, pushed her into..