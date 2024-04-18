Meet actress who played lead role in 2 films in 2 years, one was superhit, other was super flop, pushed her into..

Today, we will tell you about one of the top actresses in Bollywood who not only belongs to a film family but is also married into a Royal one. This actress is one of the richest actresses in Bollywood today and is married to a Bollywood superstar. This actress is loved by audiences for her performances but there was a time when she went into depression despite delivering one of her career-best performances.

The actress we are talking about is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. In 2007, she was seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met'. The film was a massive success at the box office and created a niche for both Kareena and Shahid. But despite the success of this film, Kareena Kapoor Khan went into depression because one of her other films in that same year proved to be a flop.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor were dating when they began working on 'Jab We Met', however, the actors went through a bitter breakup even before the film's release. Kareena was shooting for 'Jab We Met' and Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's 'Tashan' at the same time. While 'Jab We Met' was a commercial success, 'Tashan' failed to impress audiences and failed miserably at the box office.

Kareena said she expected a lot from 'Tashan', her film with Saif Ali Khan, but was disappointed when the film failed at the box office.

Speaking about her break up with Shahid Kapoor and how she related to her character Geet, Kareena told Film Companion, "It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her (Geet's) life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film (Jab We Met)."

Kareena added that all her hopes were still lying in 'Tashan'.

"When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can’t believe this has happened,” she said.

