Meet actor who married a woman 7 years older than him, got divorced after 16 years, then got remarried at 48 with..

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani first met during the filming of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' where Adhuna Bhabani made her debut as a Bollywood hairstylist.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 10:29 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood actors often grab headlines for their personal lives more than their professional work. Fans are always interested in knowing the details about the personal lives of their favourite stars. Today, we will tell you about one such actor, director, and singer who often grabs headlines for his personal life. 

We are talking about Farhan Akhtar, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani. Farhan Akhtar has given many memorable films to Bollywood such as 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara', 'Lakshya', and 'Rock On!!', among others. But while Farhan Akhtar established himself as a successful director and actor, he remained in the headlines for his personal life. 

Farhan Akhtar married Adhuna Bhabani in 2000. She is 7 years older than him. The couple dated for 3 years after which they tied the knot. They first met during the filming of his directorial debut 'Dil Chahta Hai' where Adhuna Bhabani made her debut as a Bollywood hairstylist. 

The couple welcomed two children after their marriage - two daughters - Shakya and Akira. However, things went awry in their seemingly strong relationship, and the duo announced their separation in 2016, after 16 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalised in April 2017, with Adhuna Bhabani having custody of their children.

After the break-up of his first marriage, Farhan Akhtar found love again when he started dating Shibani Dandekar in 2018. The couple bonded over their mutual love for fitness and never looked back. On February 19, 2022, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekat got married at his Khandala farmhouse. Shibani Dandekar is seven years younger than Farhan Akhtar. 

Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar first met Shibani Dandekar on a show called 'I Can Do That'. He was hosting the show and Shibani was seen as a contestant on the show. Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani at the time. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
