Meet actress who got married at 18 at peak of her career, became a mother at 20, got divorced twice, she is now..

While working in the Bhojpuri industry, Shweta Tiwari's closeness with Raja Chaudhary started increasing. Their relationship began as acquaintances which turned into friendship and then love.

There are many actresses in the world of film and TV who have earned a lot of success and recognition in their professional lives but faced equal amounts of struggle and difficulties in their personal lives. Today, we will tell you about an actress who, despite being successful and achieving fame, is still lonely in her personal life, thanks to her constant struggles. The actress we are talking about today is none other than Shweta Tiwari.

Shweta Tiwari earned immense fame from her TV serial 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' where she played the role of 'Prerna Sharma'. 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' made her a household name. However, this Ekta Kapoor serial was not Shweta Tiwari's first brush with the camera. Many are unaware that the actress faced the camera for the first time when she was just 12 years old. Before entering films and serials, Shweta Tiwari was quite popular in the Bhojpuri industry.

Soon, Shweta fell in love with Raja Chaudhary and for the sake of her love, she even put her career on hold. Shweta Tiwari got married to Raja Chaudhary at the age of 18 and while her family was against her decision at the time, she decided to follow her heart and do what felt right.

Just two years after her wedding, Shweta Tiwari then gave birth to their daughter Palak Tiwari. After her daughter's birth, the relationship between Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary turned sour. The couple divorced after 9 years of marriage and Shweta Tiwari also accused Raja of domestic violence.

After separating from her first husband in 2007, Shweta raised her daughter Palak alone for years. Then, in 2012, Abhinav Kohli entered Shweta Tiwari's life. The couple got married after a few years of dating. After marrying Abhinav Kohli for the second time in 2013, the actress gave birth to a son, but in 2019 she separated from her second husband as well. Shweta Tiwari had also filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav, alleging harassment by him towards her and her daughter.

Now, Shweta Tiwari is raising her two children alone and is a single mother. On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is now trying to build a career in the OTT world. She was recently seen playing a significant role in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' on Amazon Prime Video, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The series is set in the Cop Universe.