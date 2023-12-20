Headlines

Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars

Riya Sen comes from a royal background. Her father Bharat Dev Varma hails from the royal family of Tripura. He was the son of Ila Devi, a princess of Cooch Behar, and nephew of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:16 AM IST

Riya Sen used to be a famous Bollywood actress, but one video ruined her entire film career and she was forced to stay away from Bollywood. Although after stayed away from Bollywood, she remained active in Bengali films, but she did not get the same kind of success as she did in Bollywood. 

Bollywood actress Riya Sen started acting in childhood, but when she grew up, she became famous on the big screen. She has also been a part of many superhit films, but after a major accident, her career completely sank and then she was forced to leave Bollywood, although the actress is still seen working in films in many other languages.

Apart from Hindi, Riya Sen has appeared in Bengali, Telugu, and Tamil films. Even at the age of 42, her beauty remains intact and no one can guess her age by looking at her fitness. Riya was first recognised as a model when she appeared in Falguni Pathak's music video 'Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi' in 1998 at the age of 17. Since then, she has appeared in many films, music videos, and fashion shows.

Riya Sen comes from a royal background. Her father Bharat Dev Varma hails from the royal family of Tripura. He was the son of Ila Devi, a princess of Cooch Behar, and nephew of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur. Riya Sen's mother Moon Moon Sen and grandmother Suchitra Sen were reputed veteran actresses.

Riya Sen began her acting career when she was five years old, playing her mother's daughter on screen for the first time. In 1991, she worked as a child actress in the film 'Vishkanya'. Her first commercial success in her film career was with 'Style' in 2001. 

Some of her popular films include 'Jhankaar Beats' (2003), and the Malayalam horror film 'Ananthabhadram' (2005). 

During this period, Riya's affairs were also in the news. If media reports are to be believed, Riya Sen was linked with Akshay Khanna and writer Salman Rushdie. Although Rushdie and Riya never talked about their relationship, after some time they reportedly parted ways. If reports are to be believed, Riya's name was also linked with former Indian cricketer Sreesanth.

It was in the year 2005 that the news of an affair between Riya Sen and actor Ashmit Patel started gaining momentum. During this time, an MMS of both of them was leaked, after which there were many controversies. According to media reports, at that time some people accused Riya of deliberately leaking her MMS to get attention, but both Riya and Ashmit had called this video fake.

Riya and Ashmit's MMS is fake, but as soon as it was leaked, the actress's career was completely ruined and Riya was forced to stay away from Bollywood. Riya Sen, over the years, has worked in many films in other languages. At the same time, from 2016 to 2019, she was also seen in 4 web series, which include 'Alisha', 'Ragini MMS: Return', 'Poison', and 'Mismatch 2', but her magic could not work even in OTT.

