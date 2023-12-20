India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Headlines

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

Akash Ambani gives cheeky reply to Mumbai Indians fan asking for Rohit Sharma’s return, he said…

Viral video shows fearless man posing with giant king cobra, internet is scared

Meet Arzoo Kazmi, Pakistani journalist who is going viral for sensational claims about Dawood Ibrahim

5000 sqft bunker, 30 bedrooms, farm-to-table setup: This secret mansion is owned by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

Akash Ambani gives cheeky reply to Mumbai Indians fan asking for Rohit Sharma’s return, he said…

Viral video shows fearless man posing with giant king cobra, internet is scared

Favourite movies of Indian cricketers

7 blockbusters Hrithik Roshan lost to other stars

10 tasty millet dishes to make in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Meet actress who left Bollywood after viral video destroyed her career, OTT career was flop, from family of superstars

India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga breaks silence on negative reviews, calls critics 'illiterate': 'They have no...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Considered one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna acted in a record 17 consecutive solo hits between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest-paid actor in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Rajesh Khanna was called the first superstar of Bollywood, and there was a reason behind it. The reason was that during the era of multi-starrer films in the 60s and 70s, Rajesh Khanna's 17 solo films were consecutive hits at the box office.

Rajesh Khanna was one such superstar of Bollywood, whose films people used to eagerly wait for. Audiences were impressed by Rajesh's acting and this was the reason why he never lost his stardom. Today, we are going to tell you one such thing related to Rajesh Khanna, about which you may also be unaware.

Considered one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna acted in a record 17 consecutive solo hits between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest-paid actor in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s. He made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in 3 years from 1969-71 including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films and 2 two hero films.

Rajesh Khanna's films 'Aradhana', 'Do Raaste', 'Bandhan', 'Doli', and 'Ittefaq', released in 1969, proved to be successful at the box office, then in the year 1970, his films 'Sachaa Jhutha', 'Aan Milo Sajna', 'Safar', and 'The Train', among others were also released at the box office which was all super hits. 

Rajesh Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat'. In 2005, he was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th anniversary of the Filmfare Awards. He was also a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996, having been elected as an Indian National Congress candidate in the 1992 New Delhi by-election.

Rajesh Khanna was married to famous actress Dimple Kapadia and from this marriage, he had two daughters. His elder daughter Twinkle Khanna is an actress, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar, while he has a younger daughter Rinke Khanna.

After battling a battle with cancer, Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. The actor is still remembered and adored by the masses. The actor was India’s first superstar and is still remembered for his stunning performances and his contribution to Indian Cinema.

READ | Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol, fell in love with 12 years older Vinod Khanna, later married...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

INDIA bloc meeting: Seat-sharing to be decided soon, exercise to start at state-level

SS Rajamouli grills Prasanth Neel, Prabhas, Prithviraj over Salaar's KGF connection, reveals why he is 'disappointed'

Meet woman who founded Rs 7000 crore brand, got fired from her own company, she’s now…

Weather update: IMD predicts dense fog, coldwave for several states; check latest forecast here

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE