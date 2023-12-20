India's biggest superstar who gave 17 consecutive hit films at the box office, became highest-paid actor, he is now...

Considered one of the greatest and most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna acted in a record 17 consecutive solo hits between 1969 and 1971. He was the highest-paid actor in Bollywood in the 1970s and 1980s.

Rajesh Khanna was called the first superstar of Bollywood, and there was a reason behind it. The reason was that during the era of multi-starrer films in the 60s and 70s, Rajesh Khanna's 17 solo films were consecutive hits at the box office.

Rajesh Khanna was one such superstar of Bollywood, whose films people used to eagerly wait for. Audiences were impressed by Rajesh's acting and this was the reason why he never lost his stardom. Today, we are going to tell you one such thing related to Rajesh Khanna, about which you may also be unaware.

Rajesh Khanna's films 'Aradhana', 'Do Raaste', 'Bandhan', 'Doli', and 'Ittefaq', released in 1969, proved to be successful at the box office, then in the year 1970, his films 'Sachaa Jhutha', 'Aan Milo Sajna', 'Safar', and 'The Train', among others were also released at the box office which was all super hits.

Rajesh Khanna made his Bollywood debut in 1966 with 'Aakhri Khat'. In 2005, he was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award at the 50th anniversary of the Filmfare Awards. He was also a Member of Parliament in the 10th Lok Sabha from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency between 1992 and 1996, having been elected as an Indian National Congress candidate in the 1992 New Delhi by-election.

Rajesh Khanna was married to famous actress Dimple Kapadia and from this marriage, he had two daughters. His elder daughter Twinkle Khanna is an actress, who is married to actor Akshay Kumar, while he has a younger daughter Rinke Khanna.

After battling a battle with cancer, Rajesh Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012. The actor is still remembered and adored by the masses. The actor was India’s first superstar and is still remembered for his stunning performances and his contribution to Indian Cinema.

