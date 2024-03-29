Meet actress whose father never accepted her, left studies after family faced financial ruin, became a superstar, now..

Rekha's mother was also an actress. She is the daughter of South actress Pushpavalli who fell in love with a twice-married South cinema superstar Gemini Ganesan, whom she did not marry but became the mother of his two daughters.

Today, we will talk about an actress who ruled the silver screen for many years and is still popular for not only her acting but also her beauty and elegance. When she made her debut in the film industry, no one thought that one day she would become such a big star but, with her beauty and talent, this actress made such a place in the audiences' hearts that to this date, she remains their favourite. This actress always grabs headlines not only for her professional life but also for her personal life.

The actress we are talking about today is Rekha who is arguably one of the most talked about celebrities in India. The vermilion on her forehead, and her wedding are topics that are discussed widely to this date. Not only Rekha but her parents' life was also much-discussed throughout their lives.

Gemini Ganesan never married Rekha's mother Pushpavalli. They had two daughters. The elder one is Bollywood superstar Rekha and the younger one is Radha, who worked in Tamil movies before marrying and moving to the United States.

Gemini Ganesan also never accepted Rekha, her mother, or her sister. He also never took any responsibility for them and refused to acknowledge Rekha as his daughter as she was born out of wedlock. Rekha shared a turbulent relationship with her father during her early years.

Many reports state that Rekha's mother had a gambling habit due to which her family reached the verge of ruin. In such a situation, Rekha decided to take up the responsibility of the family left everything, and turned to acting.

Rekha made her debut at 12 years of age with the Telugu film 'Rangula Ratnam'. At the age of 15, she worked in her first Bollywood film 'Anjaana Safar', whose name was then changed to 'Do Shikaari'.

Like her mother, Rekha's life was also full of turmoil. The first marriage of both of them was unsuccessful. However, Rekha went on to become a much bigger film star than her mother ever was.

Rekha is known as one of the best actresses in Indian cinema. Having starred in over 180 films, Rekha has also been the recipient of several accolades. In 2010, the Government of India honoured her with Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour. According to reports, Rekha's estimated net worth is Rs 332 crore.

