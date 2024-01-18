Meet actress once bigger than Madhuri, Karisma, Raveena, slapped co-star, temper ruined her career, now married to...

This Bollywood actress, who was once bigger than Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor, slapped her co-star

Achieving success in the competitive field of entertainment is a task that not everyone is able to accomplish. One of the leading Bollywood actresses of mid 1980s and early 1990s destroyed her career due to her anger. Even though her debut film was a disaster, there was a time when every actor wanted to work with her.

The actress we are talking about is the sister of one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has also made her mark in Hollywood. She is none other than, Tabu's elder sister Farah Naaz. She was once the top actress in the industry. Farah Naaz started her innings in Bollywood long before her sister Tabu stepped into the industry.

Farah Naaz made her Bollywood debut alongside Rohan Kapoor in Yash Chopra's Faasle. However, the film tanked at the box office. The actress still got several offers and later starred in several hits like Marte Dam Tak, Naseeb Apna Apna, Love 86, Imaandaar, Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani, Diljalaa, Rakhwala, Woh Phir Aayegi, Veeru Dada, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri and Begunaah. However, later the actress' anger caused trouble in her well-established career.

According to reports, During the shooting of Kasam Vardi Ki, when Farah Naaz was shooting a scene with Chunky Pandey, he cracked a joke with her and according to her habit, she did not tolerate this joke. In anger, Farah slapped Chunky. After this incident, there was a lot of discussion in the entire B-town. According to reports, Farah even threatened to kill Chunky Pandey in a magazine interview. The interview created a lot of controversy in the industry.

Well, not only this, Farah Naaz also once threatened Anil Kapoor. In 1989, Farah Naaz appeared in Rakhwala with Anil Kapoor, while the movie didn't do well, it became a talking point for one reason. Anil Kapoor was eager to replace Farah Naaz with Madhuri Dixit in the film, however, Farah got to know about it and made sure that didn't happen and even threatened the pair. The actress then lost her temper with Anil Kapoor and publicly shamed him threatening to beat him as well, according to a media report. Moreover, she did not spare Madhuri Dixit calling her out because of which she herself refused to do this film.

Well, after giving hits like Woh Phir Aayegi and Begunaah with Rajesh Khanna, the actress married Dara Singh's son and actor Vindu Dara Singh, however, The couple divorced in 2002. However, after this, she married Bollywood and television actor Sumeet Saigal in 2003. Sumit also quit acting and now runs a multi-crore company named Sumit Art along with his wife Farah Naaz and started investing in Bollywood films. While Farah quit the film industry, her sister Tabu is still ruling the industry. She has recently starred in several hits like Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more and continues to impress the audience with her acting chops.