Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, gave 21 flop films in 23 years, is son of a superstar, his father is...

The most successful films of Tusshar Kapoor include the 'Golmaal' franchise. In this film, directed by Rohit Shetty, many actors including Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Arshad Warsi played lead roles. Tusshar Kapoor did not speak a single dialogue in this film.

There are many such superstars of Bollywood whose children followed their footsteps and entered the film world, but they could not achieve success like their parents. Today, we are going to tell you about a star kid whose father entered films in the 60s and then ruled Bollywood in the 70s and 80s, but his son's luck was such that his entire career ended in one or two hits. This actor, who failed to make a place in the hearts of the audience, is now only seen in supporting roles.

Tusshar Kapoor, son of Bollywood's 'Jumping Jack' Jeetendra, made his Bollywood debut in the year 2001 with the film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai', a remake of the Telugu super hit 'Tholi Prema', along with Kareena Kapoor. Jeetendra's son made a spectacular entry into the industry with this film, but he could not maintain his success. Tusshar Kapoor has given only 1-2 hit films as a lead actor in his entire career. He has appeared in supporting roles in some other successful films.

Tusshar Kapoor's debut film 'Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai' proved to be a big hit at the box office. The budget of the film, directed by Satish Kaushik, was only Rs 7 crore and the film made a huge sum of Rs 30 crore at the box office.

After his brilliant debut, Tusshar Kapoor worked in many films back-to-back, but none of his films could repeat the success of his debut film on screen. Most of Tusshar Kapoor's films flopped badly at the box office, due to which the makers who had bet on them had to suffer a loss of crores.

After the success of his debut film, Tusshar Kapoor's career graph kept falling. Many of his films like 'Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa', 'Jeena Sirf Merre Liye', and 'Kucch To Hai' were consecutive flops. At the same time, the box-office results of films like 'Yeh Dil', 'Shart: The Challenge' and 'Insan' proved to be a disaster as well.

The most successful films of Tusshar Kapoor include the 'Golmaal' franchise. In this film, directed by Rohit Shetty, many actors including Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, and Arshad Warsi played lead roles. Tusshar Kapoor did not speak a single dialogue in this film.

Apart from 'Golmaal', Tusshar Kapoor has also done supporting roles in many other films. It is noteworthy that in the supporting role, he got the love of the audience which he could not get in the lead role.

Tusshar Kapoor has been in the industry for more than 20 years, but even today, the actor is struggling to achieve stardom like his father.

READ | Meet actress who owns Rs 150 crore company, Rs 25 crore home, not Katrina, Deepika, Nayanthara, Priyanka, Kareena